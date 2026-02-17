Wendy's Pulls The Plug On Hundreds Of Restaurants — Here's What's Going On

2026 is still in its infancy (or at least its toddlerhood), but something new is always going on in the restaurant industry. Some of the happenings are fun stuff (the launch of a Filipino-flavor spring drink at Starbucks and seasoned shrimp at Popeyes), but other news is a bit of a downer (Chipotle still refusing to offer a value menu). The latest news from Wendy's falls squarely into the latter category: The chain expects to be shuttering between 300 and 360 locations (some 5 to 6% of its U.S. locations) over the course of the year.

Wendy's interim CEO, Ken Cook, said the reason for the closures is that they are not performing up to expectations, according to CNN. (In other words, the stores aren't moving as many Baconators and "Tendys" as shareholders expected.) Cook added that closing these less-profitable stores will "boost sales and profitability at nearby locations" and allow the company to pour its resources into the better-performing restaurants. So far, Wall Street seems to agree, since the stock rose about 5% after the announcement about the closures.