5 Simple Ways To Turn Basic Lemonade Into A Party Favorite

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Lemonade at its simplest — water, sugar, and lemon juice — has been around for centuries. Early efforts to improve upon the original recipe, however, were a bit of a mixed bag. Pink lemonade, which is more of a color than a flavor in its own right, was rumored to have been invented in the 19th century by a circus vendor using wash water from a performer's pink tights. Also dating from that era is a vintage lemonade recipe with an unexpectedly meaty ingredient, that being calves' foot jelly. Needless to say, neither of these versions are in heavy rotation these days, although a 1944 tip about adding lemon zest to the mix still checks out.

Beyond adding zest, though, there are numerous other ways to plus-up your lemonade. The very best add-ins are ones that work to enhance the lemony tartness rather than overwhelming it (which was unfortunately the case with the sweetened condensed milk in that whipped lemonade recipe that went viral a year or so back). Certain types of produce play nicely with lemons and sugar, while lemonade can also be combined with other beverages to make distinctive and delicious new drinks.