Stir Up A Pitcher Of Neon Pink Lemonade With This Natural Dying Agent

Is pink lemonade its own thing, or is it just regular lemonade plus food coloring? In most cases, the latter is true. In fact, its pinkness may have been created by accident, with one origin story claiming the first pink lemonade was made from the water in which a circus performer had washed her non-colorfast pink tights. Red food coloring, as an additive, is far less unappetizing than tights water, but nevertheless, some people wish to avoid it since it's been linked to conditions ranging from ADHD to allergies to cancer. Fortunately, there's a trendy all-natural substitute with a sufficiently vivid hue to provide you with bright pink lemonade: beet powder.

About a teaspoon of beet powder should be sufficient to dye a quart of lemonade. Don't just dump it into the liquid, though, as it may clump up. Instead, mix it with a small amount of water or lemon juice and then stir it into the rest of the ingredients. You may also want to strain the lemonade, since otherwise there may be visible floating flecks of undissolved beet.

As a bonus, not only will beet powder tint your lemonade pink, but it will also provide a slight boost to its nutrient level. A teaspoon of beet powder is equivalent to one beet, so for each cup of lemonade you drink, you'll be getting about 2% of your daily fiber along with small amounts of potassium, vitamin C, iron, protein, and phosphorus.