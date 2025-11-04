Here's What You'll Get If You Order A Lemonade In The UK (It's Not What You'd Expect)

America and the United Kingdom have long been, as the saying goes, separated by a common language. We call it an elevator, they call it a lift; we call it a crosswalk, they call it a zebra crossing, despite the fact that we seriously doubt even a single zebra has made use of it. This extends to food, as well. We all know that their biscuits are our cookies, and our biscuits are their ... well, they don't really have those, but scones come close enough. But there are other odd little differences, too, that you'd probably never guess. Did you know, for instance, that what the Brits call "lemonade" is, in fact, a fizzy, carbonated beverage? Frankly, we're as surprised as you are.

If you were to order lemonade in London, you might be surprised to find yourself with a tall glass of Sprite. But that's exactly what lemonade is to Brits: lemon-flavored soda, whether that be Sprite, 7-Up, or other citrus-y concoctions we don't get in the States. In America, lemonade refers specifically to a still (that is, non-carbonated) drink made from lemons, sugar, and water. This is all to say that you won't likely find British children starting their own fizzy lemonade stands — they'd just be acting as middlemen (or middle-children, as the case may be).