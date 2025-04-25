The Floral Upgrade That's Perfect For Springtime Lemonade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spring is the perfect time to experiment with some tasty drinks for warm days, and lemonade is one that's easy to make without much effort. But if you've never tried adding lavender to it, you're missing out. When I was first introduced to this move, I thought it was extra. I'd already perfected the ideal ratio of water to lemon juice to sugar, so why would I go and mess that up? In my mind, it makes your glass look pretty, sure, but who wants to drink flowery lemonade? I stand corrected. It doesn't just make the drink look a little fancier, it also brings a soft floral element that works surprisingly well with lemon. It adds depth without overpowering the citrus, and it feels like something you'd get at a spa or upscale cafe — but it's simple enough to make at home.

You can use a lavender syrup, which is sold at most grocery stores or online, or you can make your own by steeping dried culinary lavender in hot water with sugar, then straining it. Mix that with fresh lemon juice and water, and you've got a homemade beverage with floral notes that are light and breezy, so it's an excellent way to spice up your lemonade for outdoor weather.