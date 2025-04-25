The Floral Upgrade That's Perfect For Springtime Lemonade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Spring is the perfect time to experiment with some tasty drinks for warm days, and lemonade is one that's easy to make without much effort. But if you've never tried adding lavender to it, you're missing out. When I was first introduced to this move, I thought it was extra. I'd already perfected the ideal ratio of water to lemon juice to sugar, so why would I go and mess that up? In my mind, it makes your glass look pretty, sure, but who wants to drink flowery lemonade? I stand corrected. It doesn't just make the drink look a little fancier, it also brings a soft floral element that works surprisingly well with lemon. It adds depth without overpowering the citrus, and it feels like something you'd get at a spa or upscale cafe — but it's simple enough to make at home.
You can use a lavender syrup, which is sold at most grocery stores or online, or you can make your own by steeping dried culinary lavender in hot water with sugar, then straining it. Mix that with fresh lemon juice and water, and you've got a homemade beverage with floral notes that are light and breezy, so it's an excellent way to spice up your lemonade for outdoor weather.
How to make it even more refreshing
I love everything about lavender lemonade, especially how refreshing and cooling it is on a hot summer day. One of my favorite styles of drinks is a slushie, so combining the two is a match made in heaven. There are a couple of ways to do it, like making the drink and then blending it with ice until you get the consistency you want, but I prefer what, to me, is an even simpler method. All you have to do is make a batch of lemonade the usual way, then pour it into ice cube trays and freeze. Once it's solid, add the cubes into a blender with a splash of extra lemonade or water, and blend until smooth. The result is sublime, y'all. It's especially great for sunny spring afternoons or any time you want something cold that isn't overly sweet.
If slushies aren't your thing, you can also freeze the mixture in popsicle molds. That makes it easy to grab one from the freezer when the weather warms up. Garnishes like lemon wheels or a few dried lavender buds on top also give it a nice touch. Some people like to mix in sparkling water for a little fizz, which is a unique spin on it, and highly recommended if you want to feel like you're drinking a lemonade pop (soda, for all you non-Midwestern folks). There's no wrong way to serve it; Once you've made the base, everything else is optional.
Lavender syrup: Store-bought vs homemade
You don't need anything fancy to make lavender lemonade, but the syrup does make a difference. Store-bought lavender syrup is easy and convenient. It's shelf-stable, comes in a bottle, and you can measure it exactly. The flavor is usually consistent, and it's a solid choice if you're in a hurry or just want to skip an extra step. Most brands — like DaVinci Gourmet Lavender Syrup — use a mix of sugar, water, lavender extract, and coloring, so it gets the job done without too much fuss.
Homemade syrup is a little different, as it only takes three ingredients (water, sugar, and dried culinary lavender) but the flavor ends up feeling fresher. If you don't use culinary-grade lavender, however, your homemade lavender syrup can taste really bitter and you'll likely have to toss your syrup. If you've got the good stuff, you just heat everything in a pot, steep the lavender, strain it, and let it cool. The process takes maybe 15 minutes, but you can really taste the difference. It's a little more subtle, a little more natural, and you can control the sweetness. You could even throw in a bit of lemon zest while it steeps for an added bit of citrus. Whichever way you dress it up, lavender lemonade is easy and refreshing.