Here's Why Your Homemade Lavender Syrup Tastes Bad

Homemade lavender syrup is the perfect subtle addition to lemonades, coffees, cocktails, and baked goods. Lavender's natural herbal flavor and aromatics are brought out by the sugar's sweetness, giving a refreshing floral taste. Lavender syrup is simple to make and only requires lavender, sugar, and water. But you may have encountered one problem with your end result — an undeniably bitter taste. And it's probably because you're not using culinary-grade lavender.

"Culinary" refers to certain types of lavender that have been processed in a special way. Not all lavender is made equal; in fact, the lavender found in floral shops or on the street is often full of pesticides and has naturally bitter flavor notes. Only culinary-grade lavender is safe for cooking, with a pleasantly floral taste, such as that used in Herbes de Provence. It can be bought fresh or dried and is usually available in Whole Foods and specialty stores. If your recipe requires dried culinary-grade lavender and you only have fresh, make sure to double the amount, as dried has a much stronger flavor.