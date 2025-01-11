What Is Herbes De Provence, Really?

Let's start with the basics. Herbes de Provence is a mixture of up to nine dried Provençal herbs and spices. That may seem like a lot. And quite frankly, it is. But each herb and each spice is an intentional addition that brings a distinct, balanced flavor.

Most commonly, herbes de Provence recipes consists of rosemary, fennel seeds, thyme, marjoram, savory, basil, mint, oregano, and tarragon. Depending on who you ask, herbes de Provence can include different variations. Some recipes include a couple of whole bay leaves or a pinch of chervil (similar to parsley) or even dried culinary lavender. More on that later. But the base is inspired by Provençal herbs and spices, and that are generally remains the same.

While you can certainly be creative in your interpretation, do not be fooled. This is not a mix to throw in whatever you have on hand. Herbes de Provence is an intentional blend of herbs and spices that celebrate the history of Provençal cooking.