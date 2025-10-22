Give Lemonade A Subtly Spicy Kick With Jalapeño Syrup

Jalapeño syrup isn't difficult to make: Julie Reiner's method is to put fresh jalapeños through a juice extractor, and then combine one part jalapeño juice with two parts sugar to make the syrup. She says you can also try removing seeds from some fruits: "If we're going to make a batch, depending on how spicy we want it to be, remove the seeds from some of them and keep the seeds in a couple." This allows you to tone down the spice without removing that green pepper flavor entirely (although there's some debate over this, as pepper seeds actually don't contain capsaicin, the compound that make them spicy).You can also control spice by measuring how much syrup you add to your lemonade — start small and increase to taste.

Reiner uses a juice extractor rather than a blender for jalapeños, but she says you can also get juice by blending peppers and then using a cheesecloth to squeeze it through. Muddling your jalapeño slices — throwing them directly into the syrup to release flavor — can work as well. Be careful of that jalapeño juice getting sprayed into the air because the pepper's capsaicin is a major irritant. And it's also a good idea to get that jalapeño off your hands after you're done juicing it. Be just as cautious if you're juicing lemons, for its juice can make your hands sticky. The lemon and jalapeño combo is worth it though, just keep these tips in mind.