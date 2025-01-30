The Simple Trick To Getting Jalapeno Off Your Hands — And Why It Works

To ease the burn, start by rubbing your hands with vegetable oil for about thirty seconds, which helps dissolve the capsaicin. Once the oil has worked its magic, wash your hands with soap and water to remove both the oil and the lingering capsaicin. If you're looking for fast relief, molasses or honey should do the trick. Though it may be a bit sticky, rubbing these substances onto the affected area should reduce the irritation quickly. After a short period, rinse with soap and water.

If you want to prevent your hands from getting capsaicin on them in the first place, wear a pair of gloves when handling jalapenos. The gloves act as a barrier, preventing the pepper's oils from transferring to your skin. Afterward, still wash your hands with a bit of oil and soap to ensure any remaining oils are removed.

The burning sensation from jalapenos can last a few hours after remedy but can persist for days if untreated. While jalapenos typically rank between 2500 to 5000 Scoville Heat Units, other peppers with higher heat levels can cause more intense pain and may require medical attention. So, next time you're making that spicy guacamole, take precautions when handling jalapenos to avoid any itchy or uncomfortable sensations.