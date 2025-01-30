The Simple Trick To Getting Jalapeno Off Your Hands — And Why It Works
Everyone loves a little heat in their meals, whether it's a spicy noodle dish or even a wasabi martini. But when handling jalapeños, many forget the intense burn and accidentally touch their face or body. If capsaicin, the compound responsible for that burning sensation, gets on your body, the best trick to remove it is using vegetable oil.
Since jalapeños contain capsaicin, your gut reaction may be to wash your hands with water, just like you would (incorrectly) think to drink water after eating something spicy. However, when it comes to "jalapeño hands," the classic soap and water method doesn't work. Instead, use vegetable oil to dissolve the substance. Capsaicin is oil-soluble, meaning while it rejects water, it dissolves in oil. This is why it sticks to your hand in the first place, as your skin holds oils that attract the capsaicin from the jalapeños.
The most effective remedies for jalapeño burns
To ease the burn, start by rubbing your hands with vegetable oil for about thirty seconds, which helps dissolve the capsaicin. Once the oil has worked its magic, wash your hands with soap and water to remove both the oil and the lingering capsaicin. If you're looking for fast relief, molasses or honey should do the trick. Though it may be a bit sticky, rubbing these substances onto the affected area should reduce the irritation quickly. After a short period, rinse with soap and water.
If you want to prevent your hands from getting capsaicin on them in the first place, wear a pair of gloves when handling jalapenos. The gloves act as a barrier, preventing the pepper's oils from transferring to your skin. Afterward, still wash your hands with a bit of oil and soap to ensure any remaining oils are removed.
The burning sensation from jalapenos can last a few hours after remedy but can persist for days if untreated. While jalapenos typically rank between 2500 to 5000 Scoville Heat Units, other peppers with higher heat levels can cause more intense pain and may require medical attention. So, next time you're making that spicy guacamole, take precautions when handling jalapenos to avoid any itchy or uncomfortable sensations.