How To Spice Up Your Cooking With Jalapeño Powder

Jalapeños may not rank among the world's hottest peppers (They're nowhere near the level of the now-ubiquitous ghost pepper), but their medium heat level and slightly vegetal flavor adds just the right amount of spice to enhance the taste of salsas and sandwiches. But, if you're willing to expand your horizons beyond fresh or pickled jalapeños, chef Miguel Olmedo suggests jalapeño powder to flavor an even wider variety of dishes. (As a bonus, you won't have to remove potentially painful jalapeño residue from your hands.)

Olmedo, who works as an instructor at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, said this dry ingredient can even be substituted for fresh peppers. As he told The Takeout, "When using jalapeño powder, the rule of thumb is that ¾ teaspoon equals one jalapeño." This applies if you're using a store-bought brand, like Badia jalapeño powder, but Olmedo added a caveat for anyone ambitious enough to make their own. Olmedo said jalapeños are at their hottest when picked from late spring to midsummer, and uou can tell if your jalapeños pack a hefty punch by checking the exteriors for white or brown lines (or veins, as he called them). "If you are dehydrating your own jalapeños and then turning them into a powder, remember if they were in season or not, then adjust the ¾ teaspoon amount on your recipe so it doesn't become extremely hot," he advised.