This Lemonade Recipe From 1944 Has A Unique Twist

If you have a craving for lemonade, there are several ways to quickly whip up a pitcher of it in your kitchen. From powdered mixes to frozen concentrate tubes to Kool-Aid, you typically only need to add water to these mixes to make a batch of the summertime favorite. But, really, nothing beats homemade lemonade — the kind that uses freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar. It takes patience and a little elbow grease, but it's incredibly refreshing and delicious. For the most part, once you're done squeezing the lemons, you toss the rinds away, but according to a recipe from a 1944 issue of "Women's Home Companion Cook Book," you're not making the best lemonade unless you're utilizing the lemon zest, too.

The lemonade recipe instructs to boil water, sugar and the zest of 2 lemons for about 7 minutes until the sugar is dissolved and a simple syrup is made. After it's cooled, combine it with a cup of fresh lemon juice and four cups of water. The author explains that, by incorporating lemon zest, you don't need to use as many lemons to get the desired fresh lemon flavor that people love in lemonade. Furthermore, boiling the zest extracts the maximum amount of oils and flavor from the rind.