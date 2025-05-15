The One Kitchen Tool Ina Garten Finds Herself Replacing Often

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of the time, when we select a kitchen tool we usually think of its lifespan as a key factor in our purchasing decisions. After all, it seems silly to buy something we know we'll have to replace soon. Celebrity chef and lifestyle maven Ina Garten revealed to Food and Wine that she has one particular piece of cookware that she does change out often — and her reason for doing so actually makes perfect sense.

Garten says she makes a habit of replacing her vegetable peelers on a regular basis. That's because over time, they can become dull and rusty, which renders them essentially useless. Plus, the Food and Drug Administration classifies rust as "not a food safe material" which means any flaking onto your raw veggies is obviously not an ideal scenario. From personal experience, I've found that dull vegetable peelers require more force to work properly. And in pushing down harder, you can unintentionally peel away too much perfectly good vegetable matter underneath. There's no point in wasting perfectly good carrot bits, right?