We Tried Viral Whipped Lemonade And It Wasn't What We Thought It'd Be

It sounds cliché, but if there's one thing I love on a hot summer day, it's a cold treat. I'm admittedly more of an ice cream kind of girl, but I enjoy a good sip every now and again, too. Drinks like this old-school lemonade recipe from 1944 literally taste like summer, so when I came across several recipes for homemade whipped lemonade on social media, I knew I had to give it a try.

Pictures of the drink left me salivating; every close-up featured creamy layers that I couldn't imagine being anything less than pure delight. I wrote down the ingredients and shoved them in my purse — I had to taste "viral" whipped lemonade now. After throwing all the ingredients into my shopping cart, I drove back home eager for what was in store. The results? Quite shocking, actually.

In the upcoming post, I'm detailing everything you need to know about viral whipped lemonade, including what it is, what's needed to make it, and how much it costs. I'll also fill you in on the process of making this creamy treat, all before delivering my honest opinion about whether or not this viral sip is actually worth your time and money. If that sounds interesting, then stick around; I've got the lemons — it's time to make (whipped) lemonade!