Whipped Lemonade Is The Perfect Sweet And Creamy Refreshment For Summer

While we are typically forced to choose between smoothies and milkshakes, sometimes we want a sweet drink that has the qualities of both delicious options. We already attempt to do this by adding cream or protein powder to make your smoothie thicker, but the best of both worlds can be found in whipped lemonade, a drink with the creaminess of a milkshake and the fruity flavor of a smoothie.

Whipped lemonade can be made using a few different recipes, though most are typically quite simple; by blending together lemon juice, whipped cream, ice, and sweetened condensed milk (which you can also enjoy straight out of the can), you create a frozen treat that lemonade fans will surely appreciate as the hot summer months get underway. The drink is great even if you aren't a massive fan of lemonade, as lemon juice provides a boost of flavor without making the drink overly tart.

The unique treat is just as good as frozen lemonade with fruit blended in, another great drink worth trying out. However, the addition of sweetened condensed milk in whipped lemonade is what makes it shine; the key ingredient gives the drink a more uniform sweetness and creamy texture, making it an ideal sweet beverage.