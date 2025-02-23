You Can Totally Eat Sweetened Condensed Milk Straight Out Of The Can
Milk isn't one of those foods you normally think of as being canned, but there's a few versions that come packaged that way. One of them is sweetened condensed milk, which is exactly what its name describes — it's milk that's been concentrated by removing some of its water content, with sugar added to sweeten it. It's not to be confused with the deliciously versatile evaporated milk, which is also a concentrated milk product, but the main difference is that evaporated milk doesn't contain any added sugar.
Even though sweetened condensed milk is often used for baked goods and cooking, what's great about it is that you can enjoy it straight from the can. You can think of it as sort of like a milk syrup, with the creamy flavor of a thickened milk product but also with a significant amount of sweetness. This makes it just as useful as a drizzle as it is a mix-in to pretty much anything.
Here are some ways to use sweetened condensed milk straight from the can
First of all, we here at The Takeout proudly declare that if something tastes good, you should really go ahead and dig into it. That means if you want to grab a spoon and eat sweetened condensed milk straight from the can, we support you in your endeavors. Secondly, sweetened condensed milk is great on things like French toast, waffles, or pancakes. Since sweetened condensed milk is mild in flavor, you might want to consider pairing it with something bright, like a fresh fruit topping. (Peaches and cream, anyone?)
If you've ever had Thai iced tea or coffee, the signature sweetness of both of those beverages is due in part to condensed sweetened milk. But you don't need a special recipe to use it in your tea of coffee; simply mixing it into your favorite brew works just fine as-is. And if you're looking to appease your sweet tooth with nothing but the tap of a button, you can make two-ingredient fudge right in the microwave, which includes — you guessed it — sweetened condensed milk. And of course, if you feel like a little more indulgent, and can boil water, you can make dulce de leche with it. The best part is, you don't even have to open the can to make it.