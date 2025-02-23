You Can Totally Eat Sweetened Condensed Milk Straight Out Of The Can

Milk isn't one of those foods you normally think of as being canned, but there's a few versions that come packaged that way. One of them is sweetened condensed milk, which is exactly what its name describes — it's milk that's been concentrated by removing some of its water content, with sugar added to sweeten it. It's not to be confused with the deliciously versatile evaporated milk, which is also a concentrated milk product, but the main difference is that evaporated milk doesn't contain any added sugar.

Even though sweetened condensed milk is often used for baked goods and cooking, what's great about it is that you can enjoy it straight from the can. You can think of it as sort of like a milk syrup, with the creamy flavor of a thickened milk product but also with a significant amount of sweetness. This makes it just as useful as a drizzle as it is a mix-in to pretty much anything.