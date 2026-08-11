Cowboys Drank Juice From This Canned Food To Stay Hydrated In The Old West

It's tempting to imagine cowboys cruising across the Old West sipping whiskey from a hip flask and downing a cold beer at every saloon, but real cowboy diets were quite a bit different from the popular imagination (for example, they had to smash one rock-hard food with guns before digging in). The reality of staying hydrated during long, hot days on horseback before you could snag the 19th-century equivalent of consistently cheap AriZona iced tea every few miles meant cowboys had to find more creative ways to quench their thirst. Case in point: Many cowboys stayed hydrated by sipping the juice from a convenient shelf-stable food you probably have in your pantry — canned tomatoes.

The canned vegetable (or fruit, depending on who you ask) was a treasured trail treat for cowboys. Canned tomatoes were often used to perk up stews and chilis, and found in real cowboy staple dishes like "pooch," a mix of stewed tomatoes, bread, and sugar. However, cowboys wouldn't let that precious juice go to waste. They'd pop open a can and down the juice directly from the tin for a refreshing pick-me-up.