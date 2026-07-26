The Rock-Hard Food Cowboys Smashed Apart With Guns Before Eating (Yum)

Nothing works up a hunger like hitting the dusty trail on horseback or working a long day on the ranch. And when cowboys of yore were tired or needed to fuel up for a little more giddy-up, their go-to snack was hardtack, which they often washed down with booze in the Old West.

Made simply of water and flour (and occasionally, a touch of salt), hardtack was a water cracker of long ago — a distant precursor to the water crackers we see today on cheese platters at fancy soirees. Unlike more recent iterations, however, the aptly named hardtack was known for being especially tough on teeth, even being referred to as "sheet iron cracker," "tooth breaker", and "flour tile" back in the day. It was the melba toast of the old frontier.

Despite the lack of appeal, this cowboy cracker had many advantages for hungry herdsmen. It was easy to make, held up well against both time and the elements, was highly transportable, and required virtually no preparation — unless, of course, it was the preparation involved in making it possible to chew. Cowboys were said to have beaten their hardtack with the butt of their guns until it crumbled to pieces and therefore became less threatening to their teeth. For the sake of palatability, they also put it in a pan with grease or other foods in the morning, or even in their coffee to soften. But on the flip side, mushy hardtack was also much messier when cowboys planned to bring it with them on the trail.