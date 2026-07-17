The Booze Real Cowboys Used To Throw Back In The Old West

The cowboys of the American West were and remain paragons of independence, but that liberty came at a price. In the 19th century, the arduous nature of life west of the Rockies took its toll on the folks who chose to exist there. They had booze to alleviate some of the stress inherent to the cowboy lifestyle, but the saloons weren't slinging the same frilly cocktails with floral ice featured at some watering holes today.

In the 1850s, beer dominated the scene in the West. It was typically brewed locally in small batches, but bartenders serving thirsty cowboys also imported plenty of suds to go around. Those who didn't imbibe — known in the Old West as teetotalers — had an abundance of their favorite old-school soft drink in the form of sarsaparilla, but the true saloon dogs were knocking back cold ones. Or, more appropriately, warm ones.

Occasionally, beer was chilled in cellars filled with ice blocks cut from frozen rivers in the winter. But refrigeration was uncommon in the West before the 1870s, so beer was more often served at room temperature. It was generally drunk from a glass because bottling was also rare at the time.

When something stronger was called for, one might assume cowboys would reach for a bottle of Kentucky's finest bourbon, but bourbon had yet to gain the following it enjoys today. If whiskey was the goal, they would typically mosey up to a bartender and request rye. Of course, ordering a whiskey required putting a certain amount of trust in the barkeep, as some employed shady tactics to stretch out their supply of hooch.