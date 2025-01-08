Brighten Up Your Favorite Cocktails With Floral Ice

Whether you're smack dab in the burning heart of summer or shivering your timbers off in the dead of winter, it's never a bad time for a good cocktail. But the next time you reach for your favorite liquor, reach for the ice, too — and not just to keep your drink chilled. You can do so much more with ice, like making Michelada ice cubes filled with every non-alcoholic component of its namesake cocktail. You can even class up your drink by sprinkling flowers into your ice tray.

We don't mean plucking some flowers straight from your garden, of course. We're talking about edible flowers: pansies, roses, cape jasmines, dahlias, and then some. Not every flower is edible (and, in fact, some are poisonous), so don't make assumptions if you don't know for sure. It's best to buy flowers specifically sold under a food-grade label rather than sliding into your local florist's DMs. Being the purely visual aesthetic pieces they are, flowers are often treated with pesticides and preservatives at floral shops. Talk about unwanted additions to your drink!