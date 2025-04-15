Here's Why Tomato Juice Tastes So Good When You're On An Airplane

Nobody eats or drinks in a vacuum, and there will always be intangibles that affect your perception of the things you consume. That disappointing hot dog you scarfed down for lunch in February may have tasted delightful if you ate it at a baseball game in spring; the average pint of Guinness tastes better in Ireland on vacation than it would at home; and, of course, tomato juice hits different on an airplane. People who would never order tomato juice while earthbound might be tempted by the tart, sweet refreshment in the sky, even if it is served in a dinky little cup. Why is that the case? Well, your sense of taste is affected while you're up in the air — but not when it comes to tomato juice.

Because the atmosphere is thinner when you're 35,000 feet in the air, airlines pump pressurized air into the cabin so that passengers can breathe comfortably. Pressurization helps block out the sound of the roaring jet engines and wind rushing by the plane, but it also has the unfortunate side effect of dulling your taste buds, making food taste subtly, yet noticeably, off. (When comedians ask, "What's the deal with airline food," this is what they mean — although good in-flight caterers account for these changes.)