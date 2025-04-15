Here's Why Tomato Juice Tastes So Good When You're On An Airplane
Nobody eats or drinks in a vacuum, and there will always be intangibles that affect your perception of the things you consume. That disappointing hot dog you scarfed down for lunch in February may have tasted delightful if you ate it at a baseball game in spring; the average pint of Guinness tastes better in Ireland on vacation than it would at home; and, of course, tomato juice hits different on an airplane. People who would never order tomato juice while earthbound might be tempted by the tart, sweet refreshment in the sky, even if it is served in a dinky little cup. Why is that the case? Well, your sense of taste is affected while you're up in the air — but not when it comes to tomato juice.
Because the atmosphere is thinner when you're 35,000 feet in the air, airlines pump pressurized air into the cabin so that passengers can breathe comfortably. Pressurization helps block out the sound of the roaring jet engines and wind rushing by the plane, but it also has the unfortunate side effect of dulling your taste buds, making food taste subtly, yet noticeably, off. (When comedians ask, "What's the deal with airline food," this is what they mean — although good in-flight caterers account for these changes.)
The pure pleasure of mile-high tomato juice
Not all flavors are equally diminished during your flight, however. While food tastes a good deal less sweet and salty when you're in the sky, other flavors, like sourness, suffer less impact. And umami, or savoriness, is hardly affected at all. That's great news for tomato juice and its noticeable umami quality. On top of that — and unlike something like apple juice, which is almost entirely sweet — tomato juice has a more complex flavor; There are notes of tartness and sourness that will come through even in a tastebud-dulling environment like the middle seat in economy class. (This is also why you should skip the fancy airplane wine and order stronger, more robust wines to enjoy while you fly.)
If you'd like something filling and satisfying to go with your tomato juice — like a snack, for example — airline food has gotten much better since the days of hacky jokes in the '90s. Still, if you want a professional's take on the matter, Gordon Ramsay's advice is to eat before you get on the plane.