Don't Bother Ordering High-Quality Wine On An Airplane
It's the holiday season — the time of year when airports feel like zoos, carry-ons are stuffed with gifts, and in-flight wine consumption skyrockets. You've just settled into your airplane seat after braving TSA and rushing to your gate, grateful that the hard part is over and you made it just in time.
Once the plane takes off and climbs to its cruising altitude, you sit back and relax. It's the perfect setting to unwind with a refreshing beverage as you glance out the window and quietly watch the bustling world go by from above. With a few hours to kill before you arrive at your destination and commence the family holiday festivities, now that most airlines are serving alcohol again, you decide to treat yourself and order a glass of the airline's finest wine. After all, you've earned it.
But as you take a sip, something's ... off. The rich complexity you were expecting? MIA. Instead, you're left with something flat and dull. And, no, don't blame the wine — blame the altitude. When you're 35,000 feet in the air, your senses become a bit muted.
Why flying disparages fine wine
Just as your ears are affected as the plane elevates in altitude, so do your sinuses, and as we've dug into, smell affects flavor. The cabin's low humidity dries out your nasal passages, and the pressurized air dulls your ability to smell. And contrary to popular belief, airplane food isn't bland (if anything, it's gotten better). Rather, your sense of taste is just temporarily diminished.
The complexities of that perfectly balanced Pinot Noir or subtly oaked Chardonnay you'd savor on the ground become insipid in the sky. In fact, your taste buds lose up to 30% of their sensitivity in flight, particularly to sweet and salty flavors, according to CTT. So much so, airlines will usually add extra salt and sugar to their meals to improve flavor.
So, what's a wine-loving traveler to do? Instead of splurging on a nuanced, high-quality bottle, opt for bold, full-bodied wines that can stand up to the altitude's sensory sabotage. Think a punchy Cabernet Sauvignon, a spicy Shiraz, or a robust Malbec. These wines pack enough tannins, acidity, and flavor to shine even in the dulling environment of an airplane cabin.
And let's face it — airline wine lists aren't exactly known for Michelin-level curation. Chances are, that expensive bottle isn't worth the extra money, even at sea level. You might want to save your fine wine experience for when you've landed. Not only will you get more bang for your buck, you'll also enjoy it in a setting where your taste buds are firing on all cylinders.