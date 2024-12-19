Don't Bother Ordering High-Quality Wine On An Airplane

It's the holiday season — the time of year when airports feel like zoos, carry-ons are stuffed with gifts, and in-flight wine consumption skyrockets. You've just settled into your airplane seat after braving TSA and rushing to your gate, grateful that the hard part is over and you made it just in time.

Once the plane takes off and climbs to its cruising altitude, you sit back and relax. It's the perfect setting to unwind with a refreshing beverage as you glance out the window and quietly watch the bustling world go by from above. With a few hours to kill before you arrive at your destination and commence the family holiday festivities, now that most airlines are serving alcohol again, you decide to treat yourself and order a glass of the airline's finest wine. After all, you've earned it.

But as you take a sip, something's ... off. The rich complexity you were expecting? MIA. Instead, you're left with something flat and dull. And, no, don't blame the wine — blame the altitude. When you're 35,000 feet in the air, your senses become a bit muted.