8 New Fast Food Items That Totally Bombed In 2026 (So Far)

Every fast food chain has a few longstanding menu items that will always be there, barring something drastic. You've got your Big Macs from McDonald's, your Whoppers from Burger King, your roast beef sandwiches from Arby's, and so on and so forth. But sooner or later, customers will want something new, which is why fast food chains have research and development departments to come up with delicious new menu items. Some of the fast food items that came out in 2026 really hit, while others ... well, not so much.

Of course, food is subjective, so these eight items certainly have a few defenders. In a world where Swedish people happily eat pungent black licorice, it stands to reason that something made to be more broadly palatable would have some fans. But on the whole, these are generally seen as pretty major whiffs on the part of their respective chains. Some of them are still on the menu, while others are long gone — and after reading about them, you may understand why they should stay that way.