Reddit Isn't Impressed With McDonald's Big Arch — 'The Blandest Thing I've Ever Tasted'

On paper, McDonald's new Big Arch seems to hit all the notes of a quality burger: two hearty beef patties, three gooey pieces of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, raw and crispy onions, pickles, and a brand new signature Big Arch sauce that blends the flavors of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato. However, after the CEO went viral for his painfully unenthusiastic expression when biting into the burger on camera (which led rival fast food CEOs to make fun of McDonald's Big Arch fumble), dozens of Redditors rushed to the social media platform to reveal their opinions about the sandwich. Let's just say that not many people are going to be stopping by for seconds.

Several threads have popped up on the subreddit r/McDonalds with reviews about the Golden Arches' latest product, and folks aren't holding back. One person said, "It was the blandest thing I've ever tasted at McDonald's," and things don't get better from there. In one thread, the original poster noted that the sodium content was way out of whack, saying, "Way too salty, and this is a very big burger, so you get a lot of salt taste when eating it." Salt overpowering any other flavors in the burger appears to be a common complaint.

Still, the Big Arch's salinity isn't the only hitch. One person said, "I'm not a fan of how mushy shredded lettuce gets." The lettuce being limp and soggy may have something to do with another complaint about the Big Arch, with some claiming it's too greasy to enjoy. However, beyond the burger being greasy, salty, and just plain bland, there is one main issue with the Big Arch that seems to disappoint most reviewers of the sandwich.