Reddit Isn't Impressed With McDonald's Big Arch — 'The Blandest Thing I've Ever Tasted'
On paper, McDonald's new Big Arch seems to hit all the notes of a quality burger: two hearty beef patties, three gooey pieces of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, raw and crispy onions, pickles, and a brand new signature Big Arch sauce that blends the flavors of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato. However, after the CEO went viral for his painfully unenthusiastic expression when biting into the burger on camera (which led rival fast food CEOs to make fun of McDonald's Big Arch fumble), dozens of Redditors rushed to the social media platform to reveal their opinions about the sandwich. Let's just say that not many people are going to be stopping by for seconds.
Several threads have popped up on the subreddit r/McDonalds with reviews about the Golden Arches' latest product, and folks aren't holding back. One person said, "It was the blandest thing I've ever tasted at McDonald's," and things don't get better from there. In one thread, the original poster noted that the sodium content was way out of whack, saying, "Way too salty, and this is a very big burger, so you get a lot of salt taste when eating it." Salt overpowering any other flavors in the burger appears to be a common complaint.
Still, the Big Arch's salinity isn't the only hitch. One person said, "I'm not a fan of how mushy shredded lettuce gets." The lettuce being limp and soggy may have something to do with another complaint about the Big Arch, with some claiming it's too greasy to enjoy. However, beyond the burger being greasy, salty, and just plain bland, there is one main issue with the Big Arch that seems to disappoint most reviewers of the sandwich.
McDonald's Big Arch has a sauce problem
In fairness, not everyone thought the burger was a disaster. On one thread in the subreddit r/McDonalds, some people had nothing but good things to say about the Big Arch. Others had lukewarm feelings about it, with one saying, "I thought it was okay, nothing special." Some concluded it was a decent product but offered slight criticisms, like this person who said, "I liked it. My only issue was that the cheese could be sharper." Still, one common theme that rubs folks the wrong way is the signature sauce meant to tie the whole sandwich together.
People have various reasons for not being thrilled about the Big Arch sauce, but they all amount to resentment. "The sauce doesn't really taste like anything," one person wrote. Another said in an original post, "I thought the sauce was too sweet and oddly too thick." The same person who found the burger bland said, "The sauce had no taste whatsoever; in fact — it seemed to have some 'anti-taste' property because it dulled everything else."
Fans of all the things you can buy at McDonald's for $5 or less took issue with the price of the burger, which ranges from nearly $8 to more than $12. Suffice to say, if you're looking to save money at McDonald's, the Big Arch isn't for you. One thing folks couldn't agree on was whether the burger's mammoth size -– with 1,020 calories in one sandwich — was a good thing or a bad thing. Either way, with the lack of people offering a good word about the Big Arch, it's probably best that it's only around for a limited time.