15 Things You Can Buy At McDonald's For $5 In 2026

There was a time when you could stroll into a McDonald's and feed your entire family with a single $5 bill. Those days are long gone. McDonald's prices are surging, and in 2026, that same $5 may not even be enough to feed yourself, depending on what you're craving. The legendary Dollar Menu is officially dead, and you'll likely need at least $10 if you want the full experience of a juicy burger, fries, and a drink.

However, don't lose hope just yet. With a little strategy, $5 can still buy you something worth eating at the Golden Arches — maybe even something great. The key is knowing what to order. McDonald's menu is sprawling, and the best deals aren't always obvious. We dug through the full lineup to find 15 things you can actually buy for $5 or less. Just keep in mind that prices change frequently and can vary by location, sometimes significantly. What costs $4.99 in one city might tip over $5 in another.