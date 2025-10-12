McDonald's Ditched This Breakfast Favorite Over 20 Years Ago And Fans Are Still Mad

Even though the clamor to revive the McSkillet Burrito isn't nearly as loud as previous discontinued items, there is still a Change.org petition to bring it back. The creator of the petition wrote, "I feel bad for anyone who hasn't had the opportunity to try the McSkillet burrito. I think McDonalds should try and make it a specialty and if it is a hit then they should keep it forever. I was 9 when they discontinued the Burrito and all I want in life is to try it one last time."

If that's not a heartfelt plea, I don't know what is. Another petitioner wrote, "Nobody I speak with even remembers these burritos! It's like a mass coverup or something. But damn they were good."

But my favorite, most straightforward comment might be, "Horrible decision taking this away from people with severe hangovers." You can't argue with that as an excellent reason to bring back a discontinued McDonald's item. With enough noise, sometimes fast food brands do listen to customer feedback (like in the case of Chick-Fil-A's decision to keep its side salad after a customer revolt), which means there's always a fighting chance that we could see the McSkillet Burrito back someday.