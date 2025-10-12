McDonald's Ditched This Breakfast Favorite Over 20 Years Ago And Fans Are Still Mad
Discontinued fast food items sometimes become part of the lore of a fast food chain itself. Some items, like the McDonald's Snack Wrap, make a roaring comeback, while others, like the mysterious pineapple-based Hula Burger, disappear into the sands of time, never to be seen again. There is one item that unceremoniously left the menu in 2010, and it's a hearty breakfast handheld that even some of our Takeout contributors miss.
Do any of you remember the McSkillet Burrito? It was a breakfast burrito containing eggs, peppers, potatoes, veggies, cheese, salsa roja, and your choice of protein, such as sausage or chicken. I don't quite recall this one, though it does sound like a hearty all-in-one breakfast option, since it's basically an entire breakfast skillet tossed into a tortilla. The current McDonald's breakfast burrito pales in comparison, considering it only has eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, and cheese in it, plus it's disappointingly small. McDonald's might have the market cornered on breakfast sandwiches, but it can clearly use some improvement when it comes to burritos.
Yep, there's a petition to bring back the McSkillet Burrito
Even though the clamor to revive the McSkillet Burrito isn't nearly as loud as previous discontinued items, there is still a Change.org petition to bring it back. The creator of the petition wrote, "I feel bad for anyone who hasn't had the opportunity to try the McSkillet burrito. I think McDonalds should try and make it a specialty and if it is a hit then they should keep it forever. I was 9 when they discontinued the Burrito and all I want in life is to try it one last time."
If that's not a heartfelt plea, I don't know what is. Another petitioner wrote, "Nobody I speak with even remembers these burritos! It's like a mass coverup or something. But damn they were good."
But my favorite, most straightforward comment might be, "Horrible decision taking this away from people with severe hangovers." You can't argue with that as an excellent reason to bring back a discontinued McDonald's item. With enough noise, sometimes fast food brands do listen to customer feedback (like in the case of Chick-Fil-A's decision to keep its side salad after a customer revolt), which means there's always a fighting chance that we could see the McSkillet Burrito back someday.