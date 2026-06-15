6 Best And 2 Worst New Fast Food Items Of 2026 (So Far)

Throughout the year, fast food chains release a variety of new items. Some of those offerings celebrate viral flavors or trends, while others simply reflect the changing seasons. As I look back on the first half of 2026, it's clear there were some delicious, major additions to fast food menus, but a couple of unexpected flops, too. Having sampled my fair share of new fast food items, I've collected the best and worst of the bunch in 2026, so far at least.

Most of my favorites for the year have been beverages, while some of the worst bites have been spinoffs of already enjoyable menu options. By and large, what sets the best apart from the worst is a chain's willingness to offer something brand new and not just a slight tweak to food or drinks already on the menu. I find it easier to enjoy innovation more than complacency. Though there are certainly exceptions, I have found that chains that offer minimal, uninspired changes, but then attempt to advertise an item as brand new and different, end up with something of a flop.