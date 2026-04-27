Wendy's 2026 Spring Menu Should Go Back Into Hibernation
Spring normally calls to mind blooming tulips, emerging from their bulbs to enjoy the bright seasonal sunshine. How spring weather translates to foods is a little more complicated, and Wendy's seems to have gotten itself stuck in this spring flavor confusion in creating its 2026 spring menu.
I ventured to Wendy's on April 27 to get a first taste of the jalapeño items gracing the menu for a limited time. My goal was to ultimately decide if these menu items are worth your time. I sampled the Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes and Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuit in the morning and returned a few hours later for the Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger. I anticipated Wendy's favorites packed with additional flavor, especially considering the success of Wendy's jalapeno popper chicken sandwich, but I wasn't sure if the jalapeño would translate well in all instances. Still, I was curious how Wendy's viewed the essential flavors of spring. Would there be too much spice for breakfast and the season of tulips?
Methodology
To try the jalapeño items from Wendy's spring menu, I visited Wendy's in the morning before the menu switched to lunch and again in the afternoon. I would determine if these are worth your time based on the taste and texture of each item. Basically, I would consider how enjoyable these food items were to eat. This meant I wanted tasty food with a balance of flavors, surrounded by textures that were pleasing to eat from first to final bite.
Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes
Two of the items on the new Wendy's spring menu are for breakfast, so I made sure to wake up nice and early to not miss the order window for these items. Since it was breakfast, and I had a few other errands to run, I did a mobile order and used the Wendy's drive-thru rather than go into the restaurant and order in person. It was a good thing I did, too, because the items weren't showing up on the physical menu quite yet. When I pulled up to the window, the cashier asked me to pull forward and wait for about 10 minutes to have my order ready since they had to make it fresh. According to her, although they had everything in-house to make the new spring menu, it was only being released to mobile orders. Since there was no mention of the food items on the breakfast menu placards, this didn't surprise me too much, but it did seem a little strange.
The breakfast potatoes come in a takeout-style container with seasoned potato wedges, jalapeño slices, Swiss cheese sauce, and bacon on top. I anticipated the bacon would be something closer to a baking crumble, but they were whole slices of bacon. While these bigger pieces definitely made for a tastier experience, it made the potatoes a little more challenging to eat. If the bacon was chopped more, it would have made for easier to manage bites. The spice from the jalapeño is minimized with the potatoes with the other ingredients really absorbing a lot of that spice. I expected the Swiss cheese sauce to have more of an impact on the flavor than it did, but it really just provided more appealing texture than too much added flavor.
Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuit
The Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuit was a pretty basic sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich with jalapeños added on top of the cheese. The addition didn't look like much, but was a nice bright and spicy bite to the sandwich. Like Wendy's other meat patties, the sausage patty was in a square and there was plenty of surface area to hold quite a few jalapeño slices.
Since the breakfast potatoes had a Swiss sauce on them, I expected the breakfast sandwich to follow the same sort of outline, but it definitely had a much simpler addition than the breakfast potatoes did. I enjoyed the jalapeños on top of the sausage, and it definitely gave the sandwich a whole different taste and feel. The spice level was perfect for me, though I can imagine it being really spicy for some, especially at breakfast. My only question is why Wendy's didn't take my absolute favorite fast food egg sandwich and jalapeño-ify it.
Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger
This was a basic cheeseburger that had its ketchup, mustard, and mayo removed and replaced with jalapeño ranch and sliced jalapeños. Everything else was the same as a typical Wendy's cheeseburger. The sandwich was missing some key elements of flavor, and I found that the jalapeño and ranch didn't do enough to make up for the missing flavors of the condiments. It was an interesting spin on a regular cheeseburger, but the addition of the ranch and jalapeño certainly doesn't improve on a regular cheeseburger.
I think if the sandwich were to come with some mayo and fried jalapeño slices, it would probably taste better. However, with just the basic sliced jalapeños that appear to be canned rather than fresh, and a little squirt of jalapeño ranch on there, the burger is just missing a lot of flavor. I wonder if a more thorough sauce coating would do the trick or if the burger was just that lacking without the other condiments.
Is the spring menu worth trying?
If you already enjoy your Wendy's order, don't try the spring menu. If you're looking for something a little different from your normal Wendy's breakfast menu order, you might want to consider trying these jalapeño items. I found the jalapeño added a good deal of flavor to the biscuit and was surprised how much it actually perked up. The breakfast potatoes were enjoyable but a little less flavorful. However, the Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger was a complete letdown. It didn't necessarily have a bad taste; it was just curiously lacking in flavor.
The biggest difference between the breakfast and lunch options is that the breakfast items had jalapeños and other flavors added to them. At lunch, though, the flavors were replacing other necessary parts of the burger. The adage that less is more just doesn't work here, and the jalapeño and ranch took a good fast food burger from enjoyable to boring and lackluster.
Nutrition
Wendy's Jalapeño, Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit had 600 calories, 41 grams of fat, 1,590 milligrams of sodium, 36 grams of carbohydrates, and 21 grams of protein for quite the substantial breakfast. As a side, consider Jalapeño Bacon Seasoned Potatoes for an additional 520 calories, 27 grams of fat, 1,510 milligrams of sodium, 59 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of protein.
The lunch and dinner offering, the Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger, comes in single, double, or triple varieties, indicating just how many slices of cheese and meat patties are on each. The double Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger I ordered had 820 calories with 53 grams of fat, 1,460 milligrams of sodium, 36 grams of carbohydrates, and 50 grams of protein. These stats are similar to that of a typical Dave's Double with 810 calories, 52 grams of fat, 1,410 milligrams of sodium, 37 grams of carbohydrates, and 50 grams of protein.
Availability
The jalapeño-loaded items were part of Wendy's spring menu, which also included a Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion, a Watermelon Lemonade to join Wendy's collection of flavored lemonades, Watermelon Sparkling Energy, and Sprite Watermelon. Customers ordering through the app could try the Frosty as early as April 23, but everything else was available nationwide starting April 27, unless you're ordering in person in some locations, apparently.
Though the Frosty is joining the menu as a core item, the jalapeño food items are limited-time offerings. Typically, these limited-time menu additions hang around until stores run out of supply to make the menu orders or until the next seasonal menu offerings roll out, whichever comes first. If I had to guess, I'd say you could probably safely order the jalapeño menu options until Wendy's summer innovations are released, at which point these choices will probably fall off the menu to make space for more summer-focused items.