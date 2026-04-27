Wendy's 2026 Spring Menu Should Go Back Into Hibernation

Two of the items on the new Wendy's spring menu are for breakfast, so I made sure to wake up nice and early to not miss the order window for these items. Since it was breakfast, and I had a few other errands to run, I did a mobile order and used the Wendy's drive-thru rather than go into the restaurant and order in person. It was a good thing I did, too, because the items weren't showing up on the physical menu quite yet. When I pulled up to the window, the cashier asked me to pull forward and wait for about 10 minutes to have my order ready since they had to make it fresh. According to her, although they had everything in-house to make the new spring menu, it was only being released to mobile orders. Since there was no mention of the food items on the breakfast menu placards, this didn't surprise me too much, but it did seem a little strange.

The breakfast potatoes come in a takeout-style container with seasoned potato wedges, jalapeño slices, Swiss cheese sauce, and bacon on top. I anticipated the bacon would be something closer to a baking crumble, but they were whole slices of bacon. While these bigger pieces definitely made for a tastier experience, it made the potatoes a little more challenging to eat. If the bacon was chopped more, it would have made for easier to manage bites. The spice from the jalapeño is minimized with the potatoes with the other ingredients really absorbing a lot of that spice. I expected the Swiss cheese sauce to have more of an impact on the flavor than it did, but it really just provided more appealing texture than too much added flavor.