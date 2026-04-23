Wendy's New Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion Is Good, But Not FOMO
As a kid growing up in the '80s, I got my cookie dough fix one of two ways: a quick spatula lick from the Pyrex mixing bowl or a slow, cautious pull from the crumbly end of a Pillsbury slice-and-bake. Both happened when my mom wasn't looking. Back then, eating cookie dough was seriously sneaky business, a borderline rebellious act. And that's partly what made it so incredibly delicious.
Nowadays we know you're not supposed to eat raw cookie dough — though I lived to tell about it. Thankfully, modern life affords plenty of "safe" and "edible" cookie dough desserts to enjoy, including this new twist on the iconic Wendy's Frosty. Available on the Wendy's app starting April 23, the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is packed with cookie dough pieces and brownie batter swirls. It definitely leans into those innocent (but semi-naughty) cravings of childhood, and I delightfully gave this new frozen treat a try without an ounce of shame.
Methodology
Day-one early access to Wendy's Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is exclusively reserved for Loyalty Program members ordering through Wendy's mobile app. It was easy to download, and bonus: I got free 10-piece chicken nuggets with my order just for signing up.
To get a full read on this new release, I picked up the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion in both the vanilla and chocolate flavors from my local Wendy's drive-thru. (There was a snafu, which I'll detail later.) Back at home, my tasting method was as simple (and thorough) as digging right in with Wendy's signature blue spoon. I evaluated each Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion side-by-side for base flavor, ingredient balance, mix-in mastery, and topping texture, plus overall value and joy-inducing deliciousness.
Taste Test: Wendy's Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion
The Classic Chocolate Frosty has been a staple on Wendy's menu since 1969, and this Cookie Dough Fusion isn't the chain's first attempt to shake things up. Over the years, Wendy's rolled out everything from the long-awaited Vanilla Frosty to trendier flavors and mix-ins like pumpkin spice, caramel crunch, and Girl Scout Thin Mints. Many were instant crowd-pleasers, but some Frosty flavors were discontinued (and need not return). Does Wendy's Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion manage to hit all the sweet spots?
At first glance, I wasn't all that impressed. The presentation was more homogenous and haphazard than the dreamy, layered visions Wendy's is promoting on social media. I had to remind myself these frozen treats came from a fast food drive-thru and not some 1950s ice cream parlor.
Things got much better when I got to tasting. While past Frosty reviews on The Takeout advise choosing your base flavor wisely, here you've actually got two great options. The vanilla Cookie Dough Fusion offers classic (somewhat predictable) sundae or cookie skillet vibes, while the chocolate version feels both deliciously familiar and decadently new at the same time. Both were generously studded with chunky nuggets of chewy cookie dough on top and throughout, and that brought me serious kid-level delight. The Wendy's ordering app lets you add on extra cookie dough pieces and/or brownie batter sauce for a small charge, but I found the flavor-to-topping ratio to be spot on as is.
Final Verdict: Wendy's Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is dessert mischief done right
Wendy's new Frosty Fusion nails the nostalgia factor, delivering that sneaky, spoon-licking charm of cookie dough in a plastic-domed cup. As drive-thru fare, it comes with some minor imperfections I'm mostly happy to ignore. Mainly, the brownie batter "sauce" presented more like a thin coating around the cup than a true syrupy ribbon swirling throughout. I would love to see it get a little gooier.
My other grumble with the Wendy's Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion comes with the digital exclusive rollout itself. I was okay with downloading another app to place and pay for my "early access" order, but when I got to my local Wendy's around lunchtime, the restaurant didn't have the ingredients to make it. I left empty-handed, with a quest to reorder and chase down the dessert at another location farther away.
If you're a hardcore cookie dough ice cream lover or a Veruca Salt "I Want It Now!" kind of person, you can (try to) be one of the first to taste Wendy's latest concoction. Will you be missing much if you wait until the full nationwide rollout on Monday, April 27? Not really. Wendy's already knows the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion is a winner. While unpopular flavors like Pop-Tarts Strawberry and Pineapple Under the Sea have fallen off the menu, this one is here to stay.
Nutrition information
Technically speaking, the iconic Wendy's Frosty isn't real ice cream. The ingredients list for the Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion begins with milk, sugar, corn syrup, cream, whey, nonfat dry milk, and cocoa, and it gets more dubious from there. Additives like emulsifiers and stabilizers are included, and that's to make sure your treat is served up creamy-smooth, thick, scoopable, and consistent every time.
If you're curious to know more shady things about the Frosty, the Wendy's website provides transparent ingredient, allergen, and nutrition facts for every item on the menu. Wendy's new Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion comes with your choice of a vanilla or chocolate Frosty base. Both flavors clock in at 540 calories for a small, 740 calories for a medium, and 930 calories for a large. Prices range from $4.19 to $5.49 and may vary by location.