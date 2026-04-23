Wendy's New Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion Is Good, But Not FOMO

The Classic Chocolate Frosty has been a staple on Wendy's menu since 1969, and this Cookie Dough Fusion isn't the chain's first attempt to shake things up. Over the years, Wendy's rolled out everything from the long-awaited Vanilla Frosty to trendier flavors and mix-ins like pumpkin spice, caramel crunch, and Girl Scout Thin Mints. Many were instant crowd-pleasers, but some Frosty flavors were discontinued (and need not return). Does Wendy's Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion manage to hit all the sweet spots?

At first glance, I wasn't all that impressed. The presentation was more homogenous and haphazard than the dreamy, layered visions Wendy's is promoting on social media. I had to remind myself these frozen treats came from a fast food drive-thru and not some 1950s ice cream parlor.

Things got much better when I got to tasting. While past Frosty reviews on The Takeout advise choosing your base flavor wisely, here you've actually got two great options. The vanilla Cookie Dough Fusion offers classic (somewhat predictable) sundae or cookie skillet vibes, while the chocolate version feels both deliciously familiar and decadently new at the same time. Both were generously studded with chunky nuggets of chewy cookie dough on top and throughout, and that brought me serious kid-level delight. The Wendy's ordering app lets you add on extra cookie dough pieces and/or brownie batter sauce for a small charge, but I found the flavor-to-topping ratio to be spot on as is.