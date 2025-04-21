The Fast Food Restaurant That Once Aired A 13-Hour Commercial

"Slow cinema" is a genre of art film that features languid pacing and long, unbroken takes where seemingly very little is happening. It's a tough sell in the TikTok era, but some of the greatest directors in history are scions of slow cinema: Chantal Akerman, Andrei Tarkovsky, Béla Tarr, and, of course, the guy who directed "The Arby's 13-Hour Smokehouse Brisket 13-Hour Commercial." That's right: Arby's, the roast beef and curly fry aficionados beloved by Alton Brown, once aired a commercial where it smoked a brisket in real time, in what was then the longest TV commercial in history.

Arby's clearly went into the experience with a chip on its shoulder. The company has long been hounded by rumors that its meat comes from some sinister, unwholesome process: a liquid or a paste that is coaxed into a meat-adjacent shape. This isn't true, of course. While its famous roast beef is formed into bricks much like how lunch meat is made, it's far from the Soylent Green nightmare the rumors suggested. But the myth lingered all the same, and as the chain was set to introduce a sandwich featuring a brisket smoked for 13 hours, it wanted to show people exactly how it was made. And doggone it, that's just what it did.