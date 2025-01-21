Where Is The World's Largest Arby's Location?

There's just something awesome about living near a fast-food restaurant that stands out from the rest of the chain. As a Chicagoan, my love of the international McDonald's location in the West Loop knows no bounds. I'm sure many people who live near or have traveled to a specialty branch of their favorite restaurant can agree it's a very cool experience. And, for fans of Arby's, the largest, most unique location can be found just outside of Richmond in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

This Arby's restaurant is a whopping 7,125 square feet, making it roughly three times the size of most other Arby's locations, and can seat up to 206 diners. While the Colonial Heights Arby's location might've gone unranked in our list of the most beautiful fast food locations in the world, it is undeniably one of the most intriguing due to its sheer size. The Restaurant Co., a company that owns several Arby's locations in the Richmond area, built the world's largest Arby's back in 1996. While it still has the unmistakable feel of the signature Arby's brand, its unique features are sure to amaze visitors who have probably never seen a fast-food restaurant of this size and stature.