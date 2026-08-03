12 Sweetest Watermelons You Might Not Think To Look For At Your Local Grocery Store

One of the sweetest ways to celebrate summer is with a juicy, refreshing watermelon. Whether you're enjoying it cut into chunks or old-school slices or on a gourmet salad with feta and candied nuts, a honeyed, ripe watermelon is always welcome on the dinner table, in a lunch bag, or in a picnic basket. When searching for the best watermelon at the grocery store, you probably look for one that has a shiny green rind, and when you slice into this delicious summer fruit, you expect to find bright red flesh and possibly black seeds, depending on the type. But, it's important not to judge a watermelon by its rind.

What you may not know is that some of the sweetest varieties of watermelon come with everything from yellow flesh to a black exterior, while others range from light pink to a honey tone. Each one has its own flavor and sweetness level, which is officially rated on the Brix scale; the sweeter the watermelon is, the higher the value. When choosing the most sugary melons, pick ones that have a Brix value of at least 11% for the best taste, as well as a yellow field spot, which indicates ripeness. Here are 12 of the sweetest, most succulent watermelons you can sink your teeth into this summer.