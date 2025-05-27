Is There A Flavor Difference Between Pink And Yellow Watermelons?

These days, stepping into the produce aisle feels like stepping into Oz. Fruit has always been colorful, but if you feel like it's gotten more colorful (and weirder) in the past few years, you're not alone. Thanks to advances in breeding techniques and rising demand for Instagramable grocery hauls, crazy color combos are cropping up everywhere. Now you can buy pricy pineapples with pretty pink innards, tomatoes in deep purple hues, and what's the deal with those yellow watermelons? Do they taste like the red watermelons you're used to?

Not all of these technicolor fruits taste like their conventionally-hued counterparts, but yellow watermelons don't stray far from familiar territory. They have the same crisp bite and juicy texture. The flavor is pretty similar, too, though yellow watermelons err on the sweeter side — sweeter than most red melons, anyway. Fans describe notes of honey with some varieties tasting a bit like apricot.

Yellow watermelons are similar enough to the red variety to use in the same recipes. You can mix yellow watermelons in with red to add a spark of color to a watermelon salad or grill them for a sweet-yet-smoky flavor. Blend yellow watermelons into cocktails, then mess with your guests by asking them to guess the star ingredient. But yellow watermelons are distinct. Their startlingly sweet flavor, unique color, and interesting history make them a worthy grocery store splurge.