It's About Time You Spike A Whole Watermelon For A Sweet And Boozy Bite

Watermelons usually evoke the sweetness of summer, but watermelon season actually lasts from late spring until early fall. This means that even when it's spooky season, there's still time to head over to the grocery store, pick out the freshest watermelon, and drown the delicious fruit in booze. Make the whole process even more fun by spiking the entire watermelon.

To do this, first wash the entire watermelon (even if you don't eat the rind, it can sometimes have dust and dirt on it). Cut a small hole in one side of the watermelon and push a funnel into it. Then, choose your liquor of choice and slowly pour it into the funnel. It will take a bit of time for the watermelon to absorb it all, so you'll need to be patient. Once the alcohol has been absorbed, pour more into the funnel. Repeat this process until you've used the entire bottle. Leave the watermelon in the fridge overnight, then cut it open and serve it in slices.

Since you'll be doing this process little by little, it's important to place the watermelon in a position where it's stable and won't roll over. If the fruit is wobbly, it could tip over, spilling all of the alcohol out and creating a mess.