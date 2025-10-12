It's About Time You Spike A Whole Watermelon For A Sweet And Boozy Bite
Watermelons usually evoke the sweetness of summer, but watermelon season actually lasts from late spring until early fall. This means that even when it's spooky season, there's still time to head over to the grocery store, pick out the freshest watermelon, and drown the delicious fruit in booze. Make the whole process even more fun by spiking the entire watermelon.
To do this, first wash the entire watermelon (even if you don't eat the rind, it can sometimes have dust and dirt on it). Cut a small hole in one side of the watermelon and push a funnel into it. Then, choose your liquor of choice and slowly pour it into the funnel. It will take a bit of time for the watermelon to absorb it all, so you'll need to be patient. Once the alcohol has been absorbed, pour more into the funnel. Repeat this process until you've used the entire bottle. Leave the watermelon in the fridge overnight, then cut it open and serve it in slices.
Since you'll be doing this process little by little, it's important to place the watermelon in a position where it's stable and won't roll over. If the fruit is wobbly, it could tip over, spilling all of the alcohol out and creating a mess.
Other ways to serve boozy watermelon
Spiking a whole watermelon is fun and easy, but it's not the only way to add alcohol to the fruit. You could reverse some of the steps, cutting the watermelon first, then placing the cubes into a jar and filling it with liquor. You could also drop the cubes and liquor into a blender and process them to create a delicious alcoholic slushie. This is a great way to use leftover watermelon. Some people even say that you can stab a watermelon with many syringes filled with alcohol, but this just seems like an unnecessary headache, so we'd advise against it.
Many alcohols work with watermelon, so the booze that you use depends entirely on your preference. Rum, vodka, and tequila mix perfectly with the sweet fruit. If you want the taste of boozy watermelon, but don't want to put in the work, go for the pre-made kind. We like Stella Rosa's watermelon rose wine or the label's watermelon chili wine for a swicy (sweet and spicy) taste.
Not sure which liquor you'd like best? Well, there's nothing better than the scientific method, so use this as an excuse to throw end-of-summer parties and spike several watermelons with different liquors — all in the name of science, of course!