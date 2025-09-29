Elevate Summer Fruit Salads With The Most Vibrant Variety Of Watermelon

An ex-boyfriend's aunt introduced me to yellow watermelon eight years ago and I've never forgotten it. Even though I only enjoyed it twice in my life, it left enough of an impression that, years later, I still scour the produce section of every grocery store I walk into each summer, to no avail. I sing yellow watermelon's praises any time the subject of watermelon comes up. And why shouldn't I? It's delicious, bold, flavorful, beautiful, and uniquely sweet. The flavor difference between pink and yellow watermelons is key: yellow watermelon tastes sweeter — like red watermelon with a hint of honey and fresh apricot. Yellow watermelon is perfect on its own, but it can also take your fruit salad to the next level.

For fruit salad, sunny yellow watermelon would lend a beautiful contrast to the blues and purples of blueberries and blackberries. If you want to make a summery rainbow fruit salad instead, add strawberries or raspberries, cantaloupe or apricots, and green grapes or kiwi, as well as dark berries. No matter what other fruit you decide to add, yellow watermelon makes a statement (Grab that melon baller for vintage-style summertime salads). Just make sure you remove the seeds because they're on the larger side.