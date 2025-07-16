This Vintage Kitchen Gadget Should Make A Comeback For Summertime Salads
There was a time when no summer potluck was complete without a gleaming glass bowl of neatly scooped spheres of cantaloupe, honeydew, and watermelon. This rainbow-hued fruit salad — beautifully balled and garnished with sprigs of mint — was as iconic an American party favorite as a Midwestern Jell-O mold or a deviled egg platter. And at the center of this throwback masterpiece? The humble melon baller. It's high time we bring this retro item back to the classic cookout.
The melon baller hit peak popularity during the golden age of Hostess Culture. Beloved by Southern grandmas and well-prepared entertainers, it was a go-to gadget guaranteed to be your culinary showstopper at any dinner or key party. Even nature's most mediocre melon, the honeydew, became a star when presented in a glistening orb. Before we became immune to strawberries in December and 10 varieties of apples at the grocery store, fresh fruit used to be a fancier occasion.
Let's be real: Part of the melon baller's appeal is its unapologetic kitsch factor. In an age where vintage Pyrex is prized and "70s Dinner Party" is a popular social media account devoted to weird foods, the melon baller is definitely having a moment. The U.S. Open has made the Honey Deuce cocktail its official drink since 2006, and it's in no doubt thanks to those adorable honeydew carvings resembling tennis balls. If the Conde Nast catalog can get away with unironically selling greeting cards featuring "Gourmet" magazine's 1986 melon ball cover, you can ball out, too.
How to use a melon baller
Once you've secured your melon baller, pick a ripe cantaloupe or honeydew to begin your carving. Begin by pushing the entire scoop firmly into the flesh, then rotating the baller 180 degrees. The fruity sphere should easily plop out of its scoop and into a serving bowl. Beyond nostalgia, there's actually some culinary merit to using a melon baller. The balled fruit has a unique texture that's simply more fun to eat, especially with toothpicks. The uniformity also helps every piece absorb juices and dressings evenly, whether it's flaky salt, honey, or lime juice.
You don't have to stick to just summer melons. Try dragon fruit, papaya, or even cucumbers and fresh mozzarella balls for a savory twist. If you're especially ambitious, consider serving the salad in a hollowed-out watermelon serving boat. You can add fresh herbs like basil or tarragon, or spike the whole thing with a splash of rosé for grown-up brunch vibes. Speaking of adults-only, there's also the late '70s classic Melon Ball cocktail, which includes orange juice, vodka, and Midori, and is garnished with frozen honeydew balls (natch).
In today's high-tech kitchen landscape of air fryers, sous vide cookers, and smart fridges, the melon baller seems almost quaint. But that's precisely the point. Unlike electric gadgets that take up counter space and require plug-ins and clean-ups, the melon baller is deliciously analog. Is there really a better way to showcase your fresh fruit?