This Vintage Kitchen Gadget Should Make A Comeback For Summertime Salads

There was a time when no summer potluck was complete without a gleaming glass bowl of neatly scooped spheres of cantaloupe, honeydew, and watermelon. This rainbow-hued fruit salad — beautifully balled and garnished with sprigs of mint — was as iconic an American party favorite as a Midwestern Jell-O mold or a deviled egg platter. And at the center of this throwback masterpiece? The humble melon baller. It's high time we bring this retro item back to the classic cookout.

The melon baller hit peak popularity during the golden age of Hostess Culture. Beloved by Southern grandmas and well-prepared entertainers, it was a go-to gadget guaranteed to be your culinary showstopper at any dinner or key party. Even nature's most mediocre melon, the honeydew, became a star when presented in a glistening orb. Before we became immune to strawberries in December and 10 varieties of apples at the grocery store, fresh fruit used to be a fancier occasion.

Let's be real: Part of the melon baller's appeal is its unapologetic kitsch factor. In an age where vintage Pyrex is prized and "70s Dinner Party" is a popular social media account devoted to weird foods, the melon baller is definitely having a moment. The U.S. Open has made the Honey Deuce cocktail its official drink since 2006, and it's in no doubt thanks to those adorable honeydew carvings resembling tennis balls. If the Conde Nast catalog can get away with unironically selling greeting cards featuring "Gourmet" magazine's 1986 melon ball cover, you can ball out, too.