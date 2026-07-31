I Tried And Ranked Campbell's New Chunky Frozen Bowls

It pains me to put lasagna last on any list. Lasagna is my favorite, non-dessert category food, so naturally, I was quite excited to try Chunky's Meat Lovers' Lasagna. The bowl features Mafalda pasta — essentially tiny, wavy lasagna noodles. Along with a marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, and a blend of ground beef and pork Italian sausage, this one sounds like a slam dunk, but it comes up short.

The issue here isn't that the bowl is bad; it's that there are plenty of better lasagna options in the freezer aisle. For one thing, this is a bowl, so if you're looking for a classic slice of the Italian staple, you won't find it here. There's not quite enough sauce to properly coat all of the other elements, and while the ricotta is tasty, it's also in rather short supply. Some mozzarella cheese does step in to fill the void, but in the end, there's simply not enough holding the generous serving of meat and noodles together.

At 25 grams of protein, 20 grams of fat, and 980 milligrams of sodium, this is designed to be one of the more filling options on the list, but if you have your heart set on lasagna, I'd recommend looking elsewhere. Thankfully, if you're simply on a mission to enjoy a Chunky Frozen Bowl, then good news; there are plenty of better options than this one.