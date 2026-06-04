Review: Buffalo Wild Wings Flies Too Close To The Sun With New Campbell's Chunky Soup Collab

I think marketing might be an issue here because I can't get over the idea that I'm basically eating wing sauce with a spoon. On one hand, the flavors are well executed. There's a light spice that really hits in the aftertaste, and the garlic in the recipe is front and center, as is the Parmesan flavor. There are bits of vegetables present, but the most prominent are some slivers of green onions, so don't expect any major chunks. While the noodles are a little soft for my preference, they're large and rather plentiful, which is what one would expect from a Campbell's Chunky Soup. Similarly, the chicken is tender, but there's just something not quite right here.

I feel like the best version of this soup pulls the plug on the noodles and chicken, turning it into a straight, condensed cheese soup. It's already thick, so the changes would be minimal. A Midwestern casserole using a garlic-parmesan soup base would be fantastic. There are plenty of options to bring the chicken and noodles back, whether it's fried chicken coated in canned soup or a mac and cheese needing some extra flavor. Even a pasta dish that goes the soup route for added creaminess would work, but as it stands, this feels like someone dumped a whole lot of wing sauce in my soup and I'm not in love with it.