14 Campbell's Soup Controversies We Can't Forget About

Campbell's Soup undoubtedly presents a wholesome image. The classic red and white cans inspire a certain nostalgia in those who grew up slurping down noodles from one of the best canned chicken noodle soups when they were sick, or those who fondly remember dipping grilled cheese sandwiches into a bowl of thick tomato soup. Even if you've grown into a home cook who prefers to make your dishes from scratch, you may very well still keep a few cans of Campbell's condensed soups in the pantry because we all know they're a requisite for comfort food favorites like green bean casserole.

However, for all its wholesome goodness, Campbell's — which boasts a long history stretching out over the last 150 years — has had its shady moments, too, including getting wrapped up in food recalls that affected millions. Controversies have mired Campbell's reputation from time to time, but many of these headline-making stories have been long-forgotten by modern consumers. Still, if you strive to choose products with brand behavior in mind, you'll want to brush off the history books and take a look at these top Campbell's Soup controversies.