The Canned Soup You Need For Juicy Fried Chicken

Growing up, my Aunt Kellie would make delicious fried chicken. It usually required cleaning out the kitchen sink and then filling it with chicken wings to be coated and soaked in her usual spices and buttermilk. One thing she never did, however, was use condensed cream of chicken soup as a substitute for the buttermilk, which is apparently a secret ingredient to moist and juicy chicken with a crispy outside.

Instead of using buttermilk, coating your chicken using the condensed soup with an egg and seasonings (such as garlic powder, paprika, and onion powder) can create even juicer chicken due to the thickness of the soup. For this, do not use a clear chicken soup, as it will not be thick enough to hold the flour or breadcrumbs used for the skin.

Once the soup and spices are mixed, let the chicken sit in the mixture and put it in the fridge in a zip lock bag for at least 30 minutes — but the longer the better. After it's done marinating, coat in a flour mixture that will have the same spices as the soup mix, and then get to frying! This trick will work with all kinds of fried chicken: American fried chicken, Korean-style, you name it.