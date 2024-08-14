The Canned Soup You Need For Quick And Creamy Pasta

Pasta is one of the easiest and most satisfying go-to dinners, but what do you do when there's no pasta sauce in sight? Sure, whipping it up from scratch would be great, but we don't all have the culinary skill or the energy at the end of a long day. Instead, reach for the can of cream of mushroom soup in your pantry.

Yes, that one can of soup can be the key to a creamy and fast dinner. Condensed mushroom soup can be very similar to a jar of premade pasta sauce when prepared correctly. If you have the time to melt and simmer butter, garlic, mushrooms, thyme, and other ingredients to make your pasta sauce, then hats off to you. But, if a quickly heated can of soup gets my bowl of noodles ready sooner, then let's bust out the can opener.

We're all about ease in the kitchen and getting creative with what you have. There's no need for a last-minute grocery trip when there's cream of mushroom soup on hand and pan to heat it all up.