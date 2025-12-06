The Best Cheesesteak Sandwiches You Can Find Outside Of Philly
When the idea of a culinary feud or a contentious kitchen clash is thrown around, the average person will immediately think about high-class, high-pressure, five-star restaurant situations. Common debates that fill the space include the quest to find the best wine and food pairing, or delicately mastering the balance between presentation and taste. While these arguments can get incredibly intense, they pale in comparison to the heated confrontation that ensues when someone dares to alter the glorious simplicity of a Philly cheesesteak.
Philly locals are specific as the day is long when it comes to the proper way to order their signature sandwich, and rightfully so. The basic outline dictates that a proper Philly cheesesteak contains thinly-sliced steak and cheese – most commonly cheese whiz, American, or provolone — on a warm and fresh hoagie roll. It's a formula that remains undefeated, but as the sando has spread across the country, it has changed quite considerably. Pennsylvania natives may be apprehensive at first, but these Philly cheesesteaks are making waves all across the country for a reason. Some keep it simple, some spice it up, but each and every one is mouthwatering and worth a trip across state lines. Here are 10 we're dying to try.
Fred's Downtown Philly - Texas
Trying to create one of the best Philly cheesesteaks outside of the city is immediately controversial, so the safest bet is gunning for mass appeal — or at least, that's what Fred's Downtown Philly did. This Texan eatery is explicitly marketed as a Philadelphia Cheesesteak restaurant, and it has yet to disappoint. Fred's consistently sits among the top joints on online food reviewing sites, and even attracts those who aren't locals. Some customers flock all the way to the DFW area from far away just to experience its incredible sandwiches that not only pass the eye test, but also satisfy the soul.
Fred's Downtown Philly mixes authenticity with fresh toppings and signature sauces, making for a marvelous menu that is simply bursting at the seams with mouthwatering options. There are 19 cheesesteaks to choose from, ranging from comforting classics like the simple Philly Cheesesteak and Pepper Cheesesteak, all the way to bold re-inventions, like the Pastrami Cheesesteak, the South Street Cheesesteak (featuring steak, chicken, and shrimp), and the jaw-dropping Cheesesteak fries that are a must-order alongside your sandwich.
Whichever tantalizing menu option you wind up choosing, Fred's Downtown Philly proves that there is no one path for your cheesesteak journey. Fred's has been serving up hot and ready sandwiches to the DFW community for over a quarter of a century now, and it shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.
Multiple locations
Fred's Meat & Bread - Atlanta, Georgia
It seems that if you need a proper cheesesteak, you should find the nearest Fred. Fred's Meat & Bread is a staple on any "best cheesesteak in America" list, even going head-to-head with sandwiches from Philly itself, and it's easy to see why. The restaurant (which has no actual relation to the aforementioned Fred's Downtown Philly) prides itself on its juicy, messy mountain of a cheesesteak, and has a myriad of mouthwatering menu options.
If you're looking for a comfort food staple, try the aptly (but not sacrilegiously) named "Cheesesteak", which keeps it simple with ribeye, onions, and American cheese. If you're looking for an adventure, though, look no further than the "Korean cheesesteak", which comes loaded with green onion, gochujang sauce, garlic aioli, American cheese, and the ingredient that all online commenters seem to rave about: candied jalapeños.
The restaurant isn't just the recipient of Reddit praise, either. Fred's Meat & Bread has time and time again appealed to the more high-brow foodies out there, as evidenced by its yearly shoutouts in the Michelin Guide. Fred's Meat & Bread is unmissable, and provides a perfect middle ground for both Philly cheesesteak purists and those willing to step out of their comfort zone.
(404) 688-3733
99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Izzy's Hoagie Shop - Ann Arbor, Michigan
Purists look away, because Izzy's Hoagie Shop approaches the sandwich game in its own unique way. While the cheese whiz or provolone lovers of the world may look down upon this delectable fan favorite, the rest of the world sees Izzy's for what it is: one of the premier cheesesteak sandwich spots outside of Philly. This humble-looking Ann Arbor haunt advertises its cheesesteak front and center on its menu, along with a photo of its filled-to-the-brim sandwich, pepper relish and all. This cheesesteak (which is the only one on the menu) features grilled onions, American cheese, and thinly sliced steak, and the optional addition of hot pepper relish on a grilled Italian bun.
While Izzy's isn't garnering Michelin seals of approval like Fred's Meat & Bread or some other entries on this list, it still stands as the fan favorite to end all fan favorites. The shop touts overwhelmingly positive scores across online aggregate platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor, and is slowly growing in fame all throughout Michigan, the Midwest, and even the country as a whole.
(734) 994-1235
1924 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Donkey's Place - Camden, New Jersey
Ann Arbor, Atlanta, and Plano are proving to be cheesesteak hotspots in their own right. They've managed to eke out this status either by having a Philly native at the helm, a great model to work from, or sheer force of will, but some premier cheesesteak joints have the help of proximity.
Right across the Delaware River, a mere 15 minutes from Philadelphia itself, lies Donkey's Place. Donkey's Place, which traces its roots back to 1943, is a Camden restaurant and bar with a storied history and endless praise under its belt. The crown jewel of Donkey's menu is, of course, the cheesesteak served on a poppyseed kaiser roll, and the restaurant keeps it simple by only offering one version of the illustrious menu item. For years, Philly natives have shouted from the rooftops that thinly sliced steak, white American cheese (with the option to sub for cheese whiz), and seasoned fried onions are all it takes to create a masterpiece, and Donkey's Place proves that once and for all.
This Camden staple has attracted the attention of culinary legends like Anthony Bourdain, who said in a 2015 episode of "Parts Unknown," "The best cheesesteak in the area might well come from New Jersey." He isn't alone in this opinion, either. Bourdain's praise has drawn thousands of cheesesteak connoisseurs to Camden over the years, all of whom tend to share his love of the establishment.
(856) 966-2616
1223 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
A & LP Foods - North Wildwood, New Jersey
While Camden's success in the cheesesteak realm can most likely be attributed to the city's proximity to Philadelphia, the same cannot be said about A & LP Foods. A & LP Foods is quite a hike away from Philly (roughly 90 minutes away by car), but the New Jersey joint still manages to hit all the right notes and satisfy native Philly folk.
A & LP is commonly on the receiving end of social media buzz on the island for its signature Italian Hoagie (and for good reason), but the real star of the show to those in the know is its cheesesteaks. The fan-favorite small business dares to dream with some variations, such as the Pizza Steak and Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak, but you can't go wrong with the OG.
The restaurant is routinely on the receiving end of praise for its meticulously crafted sandwiches that reportedly have the perfect amount of meat and cheese, and an inviting soft roll. Over 70 years after the restaurant's initial opening, A & LP Foods still stands strong as a family-owned-and-operated diamond in the rough, and any trip to Cape May County is simply incomplete without a visit.
(609) 522-3576
101 E 15th Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260
Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs - San Diego, California
If you're looking for freedom from judgment or are simply curious to step out of the cheesesteak comfort zone, look no further than Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs. This signature San Diego shop is one of the more controversial entries on this list, as the folks behind the counter take quite a bit of creative liberty and don't have ties to the city of brotherly love, but those who swear by Gaglione Brothers are truly ride or die.
Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs is one of the best cheesesteak hubs on the West Coast. The reason for Gaglione's greatness is its flawless mix of Philly authenticity and audacious efforts to branch out. The restaurant has classic sandwiches like the Cheez Whiz Steak, Classic Cheesesteak, and Cheesesteak Hoagie, but it also has bold variations, such as the Baja Cheesesteak, Mushroom Cheesesteak, The Works, and The Peppersteak. Last, but certainly not least, it also boasts the Pizza Steak, which is either a tantalizing treat or an offensive abomination, depending on who you ask.
Customers online rave about these cheesed-up, delightfully greasy, and overstuffed sandwiches, and even some Philly natives have offered their seal of approval. Pair your choice of sandwich with a bag of Pennsylvania's own Herr's chips, and you've got a winning inventive sandwich combo ready for consumption.
(619) 955-8600
10450 Friars Rd B, San Diego, CA 92120
Notable - Astoria, New York
As previously mentioned, thinly sliced steak, cheese, and a soft roll are all that is needed for a divinely delicious and authentic Philly cheesesteak, but who's to say that different cultures can't switch it up? For daring deviations from the standard, look no further than the melting pot of America, New York City. There's certainly a cheesesteak variation for every culture in the five boroughs, but the clear stand-out from the pack comes from Long Island City, where you'll find Notable, a cozy deli and haven for Jamaicans looking for a taste of home.
Notable markets itself as "a sandwich experience like no other", and based on the online reaction to its signature sandwich, it's a hard marketing scheme to dispute. The star of the show for Long Island City natives and voracious visitors is undoubtedly the Oxtail Philly Cheese Steak, which comes with stewed oxtail, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese, all served on delectable Jamaican coco bread.
The slightly sweet coco bread combines beautifully with the Jamaican and Caribbean spices and melt-in-your-mouth oxtail to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Notable isn't gunning for authenticity to the original sandwich, but instead authenticity to the owners' and operators' Caribbean roots. The restaurant is proud to serve up meals based on recipes that can be traced back multiple generations. Whether you're new to Island cooking or a long-time lover, Notable feels like an essential bucket list stop.
(718) 433-9047
25-11 30th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11102
Monti's - Chicago, Illinois
In the decade since its grand opening, Monti's has become a Chicago staple and a community pillar, but it didn't gain that status without first overcoming some obstacles. This midwestern ode to the city of brotherly love survived a brutal electrical fire amidst the chaos of a global pandemic, and its obstacles go even further beyond these physical limitations. From the very moment this restaurant opened, it faced an uphill battle against a formidable foe.
As evidenced by FX's hit show "The Bear," Chicago is an Italian Beef town, but Monti's cheesesteaks are giving the beef a run for its money. Monti's comes through with a menu laden with captivating choices, including the Where's the Beef? Cheesesteak (featuring soy sausage), and the Niko the Greek Cheesesteak (featuring chopped gyro meat, raw onion, feta, and tzatziki). Whether you choose to branch out or stick with a classic ripped straight from the streets of Philly, Monti's is certain not to disappoint.
The Talman Avenue restaurant is consistently killing it with critics and consumers online, and it's easy to see why. The sandwiches come stacked to the heavens with thinly-sliced steak, gooey cheese streams down from every crevice, and the seasoning satisfies every taste bud imaginable. While the Italian Beef still remains Chicago's king, Monti's Philly cheesesteak is proving every day that it's a force to be reckoned with.
(773) 942-6012
4757 N Talman Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Matū - California
A cheesesteak is one of the most easily identifiable sandwiches in the world. Even from a miles and miles away, a true Philly cheesesteak aficionado can spot the towering stack of thinly sliced steak and dripping cheese, but not all cheesesteaks are created equal. No restaurant proves that better than Matū, a Beverly Hills eatery that dared to reimagine the world's most perfect sando. While messing with perfection is a slippery slope, Matū pulled it off, and has been duly recognized in the Michelin Guide for its bold experimentation.
The Matū Philly Cheesesteak features 100% grass-fed wagyu ribeye and sirloin, Cooper Sharp cheese, grilled onions, and a divine-looking hot pepper that runs all the way through the freshly baked sesame roll. The menu item is increasingly tricky to actually secure in person. Matū doesn't take reservations for its lunch rush, and instead, the sandwich is doled out at the bar on a first-come, first-served basis (while also being available on Postmates).
If you can handle a lengthy wait (30 minutes for a table, and another 45 minutes for the sandwich itself, according to one diner), Matū is unmissable and essential for those looking for an elevated take on a certified classic.
Multiple locations
Blue Collar - Miami, Florida
A good cheesesteak can be found anywhere and everywhere, as proven by the sheer cross-country quality of this list. All the way down in South Florida, where they're known for inventive practices with their food, there lies a hidden gem of a sandwich that is just waiting to be discovered by cheesesteak aficionados. Blue Collar is a small but mighty restaurant located in the MiMo district of Miami. It's best known for comfort food staples, weekend brunch service, and most importantly, a succulent Philly Cheesesteak that stands tall as the most irresistible option on its marvelous menu.
Blue Collar's cheesesteak is perfectly greasy and melty, with perfectly-cut ribeye, onions, and Cooper Sharp cheese on a seeded roll. The restaurant keeps it simple by not offering any bold or brave variations on the pitch-perfect menu item, as one might expect it to given its location. Order Blue Collar's Philly Cheesesteak with its signature side of hand-cut fries (which have been called some of the best in Miami), and you're off to the races with a meal that rivals the iconic cheesesteak joints from the city of brotherly love.
bluecollarmiami.com
(305) 756-0366
6789 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
Methodology
To compile this list, we dug through the depths of the internet to find essential cheesesteak reviews from reputable sources (including culinary icons like Anthony Bourdain), while keeping a keen focus on the modern day to ensure that these sandwiches still have what it takes to compete today. We scoured everything from Reddit threads, Instagram posts, and Yelp reviews to local news coverage, food blogs, and viral online videos, leaving no stone unturned in our unrelenting quest for the ultimate cheesesteak experience.
We set out to strike a careful balance between Philly authenticity, to satisfy the sandwich pursuits of the world, and bold deviations from the norm, to appeal to those looking for a new adventure. At the end of the day, however, we followed the chatter, the hype, and the crowds, listening intently to passionate locals and travelers alike. We curated a list of spots that made us stop and declare, "This is a can't-miss."