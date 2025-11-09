14 Pasta Shapes You'll Never Find At Olive Garden (But Every Italian Knows)

There's a wonderful and robust culture of Italian-American restaurants in the U.S., and every state has its own great hole-in-the-wall Italian restaurant. Be that as it may, most Americans' regular interactions with Italian food occur at a mega-chain restaurant. Some of those nostalgic Italian restaurant chains have faded away, and while the Olive Garden experience continues to delight many who may also be fans of Romano's Macaroni Grill and Buca di Beppo, it hardly provides an authentic, classically Italian dining experience.

The menus at Olive Garden and other big Italian restaurant companies are often fairly simple, designed with cost-effectiveness, familiarity, and broad appeal in mind. This means that the style of pasta offered at such chains is a limited selection at best, with options like spaghetti, macaroni, fettuccine, and lasagna factoring into most dishes. All are delicious, but we know there just has to be more pasta out there.

In looking for interesting, overlooked, underrated, and versatile pasta shapes not ordinarily or often found at most chain Italian restaurants or American supermarkets, we sought out the opinion of those who know best: the chefs and restaurateurs behind some of the country's most innovative and acclaimed Italian eateries. The Takeout spoke with Gregory Rubin, executive chef of Campi Italian at The Ray Hotel Delray Beach in Florida; Matt Adler, a chef and partner at Cucina Morini and Caruso's Grocery; chef Daniele Trivero of ENTYSE at the Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner; and Christopher Li, chef de cuisine at Capolinea at Signia by Hilton Atlanta.