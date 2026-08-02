12 Must-Order Casey's Pizzas According To Customers
When it comes to comfort foods, few can match the popularity of pizza. Across the nation, people have their favorite local pizzerias, as well as chains. In the Midwest, Casey's General Store pizza is the go-to for many. If you are planning your first trip to Casey's, you may not be sure which pizza to try from its menu first. We are taking care of that for you. Fans of the chain are happy to share their must-order pizzas through social media and we have dug up the ones they love best.
Despite having locations in only 19 states, it is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country with more than 2,900 locations. So if you live in one of those states, or plan to travel to one, you shouldn't have any trouble finding a Casey's. It's a gas station, so grab a pie while you fuel up. Gas stations have a generally bad rap when it comes to some foods, such as sushi. Don't worry. As you shall see, these pizzas have a loyal fanbase and you just might find a new favorite. Casey's devotees love convenience store pizza.
1. Bacon Breakfast
Pizza for breakfast? Yes, and we're not talking about the classic college student's first meal of a cold leftover slice. Casey's has breakfast pizza and Midwesterners claim that it is the best. Along with the standard pizza ingredients of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, the breakfast pie has scrambled eggs, and your choice cheese sauce or sausage gravy. This pizza also comes with crispy bacon. Who doesn't love crispy bacon for breakfast? Casey's fans certainly do.
A YouTuber posted a video in which they made their first visit to a Casey's and tried the bacon breakfast pizza. A close-up shot of a slice shows the delicious-looking toppings generously applied. Upon taking the first bite, their reaction is clearly one of joy, exclaiming, "Oh, wow ... It is so money to have a gas station that makes pizza." A Facebook reviewer gave the bacon breakfast pizza a nine out of 10. A commenter upped that rating, saying, "Love Casey's breakfast pizza. Always a 10/10. We added onions and peppers to ours last time and it was so good!" Other commenters also expressed their love of Casey's pizzas.
2. Sausage Breakfast
Despite the multitude of people who feel that bacon is the food of the gods, there are plenty who prefer sausage with their morning meal. Casey's patrons are in luck. The chain also has a breakfast pizza that adds sausage to the combo of sauce, cheese, and scrambled eggs. You can choose the cheese sauce or double up with the sausage gravy for more meatiness. This variation has as many fans as the bacon.
In a YouTube video created by the Iowa Food & Family Project, a host watches and learns as the manager of a Casey's in Iowa (the birthplace of the chain), makes one of these tasty breakfast treats. The manager informs the host that breakfast pizzas are available all day long. According to reviewers in the comments on the video, the result is a delicious pie. "I'm addicted to this pizza," said one commenter. "Add a marinara option for the breakfast pizza and ... I'll need a rehab facility to break me from that addiction," added another. And though they opted for the cheese sauce in the video, a reviewer swore by ordering this pizza with the sausage gravy instead.
3. Chicken Bacon Ranch
The flavors of chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing are one of those magic flavor combinations that just work. Most fast food places have a sandwich with those ingredients on the menu. It's also used on pizza and Casey's is no slouch in that department. This pie features a base tangy ranch dressing, and on top of the sauce is mozzarella cheese, pieces of grilled chicken, and crispy crumbled bacon. If that sounds good to you, you're not alone. This pizza has plenty of happy fans.
In a post on Instagram, a happy customer states emphatically, "Casey's chicken bacon ranch pizza is delicious! Don't knock it till you try it." It's doubtful that there are many people knocking this pizza. Another Instagrammer posted a video, in which they try the chicken bacon ranch (their favorite pizza combo). They say the pizza, "Looks and smells amazing", and thoroughly enjoy the pie, especially dipped in extra ranch dressing, which they also praise. The poster compares the Casey's chicken bacon ranch pizza favorably to the slices they get in their home state of New York. That is truly high praise and says a lot about this Midwestern chain.
4. Taco
Mexican cuisine is popular in the U.S. and tacos are a favorite casual food, along with pizza. Putting the two together seems like a great idea, and Casey's has done that with its taco pizza. Along with the standard sauce and mozzarella cheese, you get a choice of chicken or beef. The pie is also topped with salsa and refried beans for an authentic taco experience. Adding to the taste sensation are tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and taco chips. It's no surprise this one has plenty of fans.
In a Reddit thread in which the creator asks what the best Casey's pizzas to order are, a responder declares, "Taco is a must." An assistant store manager also recommends the taco, as do several other Casey's fans. On Facebook, a longtime Casey's customer said, "I'll tell you what ... I have gotten Casey's pizzas for a long time and last night I got the Hawaiian pizza and the taco pizza and I just want to say to her (the Casey's employee) that those were the best two pizzas that I've ever gotten from Casey's!!" There appears to be no question that you should try the taco pizza at Casey's.
5. Ultimate Hawaiian
Our previous Facebook Casey's afficionado also mentioned the Ultimate Hawaiian pizza and it is a worthy candidate for our list. Pineapple on pizza tends to be a somewhat controversial topic. Perhaps not as much as the salad pizza topping from the '90s, but it does lead to heated discussions. Some people find it an abomination, but those who enjoy it, truly love it. This Casey's pizza is perfect for the latter group. Along with the pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, the cooks add chunks of ham and pineapple, and bacon for a crispy texture. This pie certainly has a sizable fan base.
In a TikTok video, a Casey's customer dramatically opens a box slowly to reveal an Ultimate Hawaiian pizza. After a gasp, they rave, "Perfect! Oh, my God!" The caption on the video reads, "Pineapple DOES belong on pizza." In a Facebook video, a Casey's customer opens a box that contains an Ultimate Hawaiian. The caption reads: "Let's just take a good look at my dinner. You all know you want a slice." Several responders answered positively, declaring their love of pineapple on pizza. If you are part of the "yes to pineapple on pizza" group, you should give Casey's a shot if you get the chance.
6. Pepperoni
Ask people what their favorite pizza topping is, and it's likely a significant number will rank pepperoni high on their lists. In fact, we discovered that the spicy sliced sausage, lands at number one among America's 11 favorite pizza toppings. According to a YouGov survey, 24% of respondents chose pepperoni as their preferred topping. That's nearly double second place sausage. So it should be no surprise that Casey's has a pepperoni pizza on its menu. It's very simply made with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni slices. But, hey, often the simple things are best. Casey's customers certainly think so.
A traveler made a Facebook post featuring a photo of a delicious-looking slice of pepperoni and stated, "Made a stop at a Casey's on my way to Michigan. Saw the pizza on the racks and thought it looked amazing. It DID NOT disappoint." A YouTuber also posted a video trying a slice of Casey's pepperoni. Despite feeling that the slice was greasy, they said, "That's very good ... Very flavorful. The pepperonis pop." Apparently no one told this reviewer to stop blotting away the grease. Your taste buds will thank you.
7. Ultimate Meat
As much as pizza fans enjoy pepperoni, a true meat lover needs more protein than that. For all you carnivores out there, Casey's has its ultimate meat pizza. Naturally, it starts out with the standard tomato sauce and mozzarella, but there is so much more. This pie has ribbon strips of pepperoni, artisan beef and sausage, and to top it off, some nice crispy bacon. This combo can make your mouth water.
In a TikTok video, a customer displays their dinner for the evening: a Casey's ultimate meat pizza. Labeling it the "Best thin-crust, all-meat pizza in Oklahoma City," they take a bite, and address viewers with, "Guys, that may be one of the best all-meat pizzas I've ever had. Definitely recommend it." A reviewer on Facebook marveled at the generous amount of meat and said, "Tonight, we ordered Casey's pizza ... We picked ultimate meat. It must weigh 3 pounds or more. It's so full of meat. I had one piece and was full. It's delicious." Packed with meat and flavor, you must try this one.
8. Supreme
What's better, ultimate or supreme? We suppose that's a matter for debate, but in addition to its ultimate pizzas, Casey's menu has a supreme. Above the standard pizza sauce and mozzarella, this sucker is loaded! Pepperoni, beef, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and black olives all come together in one incredible pizza. Do customers find it supreme?
In a YouTube video, a food reviewer tries one, and it's their first ever Casey's pizza. After commenting on how big the medium pie is, and letting the steaming pizza cool, they give it a try. The reviewer enjoys munching on a slice and mentions how the crust is chewy and the bottom is golden brown. They also feel there is plenty of cheese and enjoy the crust and sauce. A customer posted a photo on Facebook with the comment, "Casey's thin crust supreme! Was really good." Another happy diner also posted a Facebook photo of a supreme, saying that the pie weighed around 4 pounds and called it, "Best gas station pizza I've had." Pretty solid case for giving the supreme a try. Maybe you can settle the ultimate versus supreme debate.
9. Four Cheese
Of course, a pizza doesn't need to have a bunch of extra and exotic toppings to be good. You may prefer just a plain cheese pizza. Every pizzeria serves one, and Casey's is no exception. However, you can amp up a plain pizza by using more than one type of cheese. Casey's four cheese pizza does this well, according to customers. In addition to the sauce and mozzarella, this pie features provolone, cheddar, and a sprinkling of garlic Parmesan. If you like cheese, you'll be happy to know this pizza has a pound of it.
A Redditor created a post stating that although they normally don't favor cheese pizzas, they really enjoyed the four cheese at Casey's. Another Redditor responded and seconded that opinion saying, "Agreed! I never order just cheese, but found that one to be great!" Two YouTubers posted a video in which they try the Casey's four cheese on the recommendation of an acquaintance. One agrees with the folks on Reddit, and says, "I'm not normally the biggest fan of four cheese blend, but, one thing that I like about this Casey's four cheese blend is that it actually blends together." When you can please customers who are not typically plain cheese fans, you're doing something right.
10. Veggie
Hard as it may be to believe for you carnivorous types, some people are vegetarians, and some just like only vegetables on their pizza from time to time. Casey's veggie pizza is a hit with these folks. Along with sauce and mozzarella, this pie is topped with mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, and onions. It's a nice mix of tasty plant-based foods.
In a TikTok video, a customer visits a Casey's and chooses a slice of the veggie pizza, forgoing the bacon and sausage, liking the way it looked. They dip the slice in ranch dressing and happily enjoy the first bite, specifically mentioning liking the green peppers. A freelance journalist created a Facebook post in which they expressed that a Casey's veggie pizza is their perfect "cheat on your diet" food. Another customer chimed in, "Veggie from Casey's is my favorite!!!" A third Facebook user expressed their love of the veggie pizza as well.
11. Sweet Heat Sausage & Pepperoni
If you like a meaty combo, but not quite as much protein as the ultimate meat packs, try the sweet heat sausage and pepperoni. Above the sauce and mozzarella is spicy Italian sausage and pepperoni. Finishing it off is a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. This one has heat but the honey balances it off nicely. It has plenty of fans among Casey's customers.
In a Reddit thread in which the creator says they feel this particular combo is "weird," several responders jumped to its defense. One Redditor stated with purpose, "How on earth is pepperoni and sausage with a hot honey drizzle a 'weird concoction' it's literally the two most popular pizza toppings to exist here." Our list of favorite pizza toppings backs that up. Another Redditor responded with love for this pie by stating, "I can attest. The sweet heat pizza is really good! And I'm a picky eater." In a YouTube video, a podcaster reviews the sweet heat sausage and pepperoni. They state that they are a pizza lover before taking a bite. The podcaster rates it 7.5 out of 10. They like the pizza but prefer more heat. Your mileage may vary, so this is one worth trying.
12. Bacon Cheeseburger
Staying with meat lovers, who among them doesn't love a bacon cheeseburger? Can you combine that with pizza? Casey's did. Its bacon cheeseburger pizza starts with sauce and mozzarella and then goes full burger. Nicely seasoned beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and dill pickles join in to create a taste sensation. If you're thinking this pie must have a lot of fans, you'd be right. They are out there and they are vocal.
A YouTuber posted a video in which they sample a slice of the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Despite it having been purchased the previous day, they state, "I'm super impressed with this pizza." After taking a huge bite, they get up from the table and do a dance of joy in the kitchen. On Facebook, a Casey's customer posted, "Casey's bacon cheeseburger pizza is absolutely fire! I recommend ordering extra pickles, then drizzle with a little mustard and/or ketchup." Another Facebook customer called the bacon cheeseburger pie, "Stupid good." If you love burgers and pizza, this is the Casey's pie for you.
Methodology
To find out what kinds of pizza Casey's sells and what ingredients it uses, we went straight to its website. Casey's online menu provided that information, and the website gave us the lowdown on the number of locations. Social media is always a good place to find out what people like, and that includes Casey's pizzas. Redditors love to discuss their favorites. Facebook and Instagram are also excellent sources for which Casey's pizzas customers love, and include photos and videos.
Speaking of videos, YouTube and TikTok are very helpful. Seeing the reactions of customers as they sample each of these favorite pizzas adds to the text and vocal descriptions. It helps to see exactly how much people enjoy their favorite Casey's slices. Additionally, our own writers at The Takeout have written about this chain's pizza and provided helpful information in compiling this list. Now that you know what to try, get out there and have some pizza. In the event that you don't live near a Casey's, we have compiled this list of where to find the best pizza in every state.