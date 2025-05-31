The Gas Station That Midwesterners Claim Has The Best Breakfast Pizza

There's an unspoken joy to pulling into a gas station, filling up your tank, and popping into the store to grab a quick bite. And in the Midwest, we're lucky to have some chains that not only specialize in regular road trip snacks, but hot food as well (Kwik Trip even sells whole rotisserie chickens). But one chain is known for its pizza. That'd be Casey's, which is beloved for its breakfast pizzas — available around the clock.

You can purchase multiple types, from bacon to sausage or veggie, and each one starts with a base of cheese sauce or sausage gravy, topped with cheddar, mozzarella, scrambled eggs, and your choice of main topping. If you're getting it by the slice from the rotating hot display, it comes on Casey's original crust. But you can get whole pizzas made with original, thin, or gluten-free crust.

I can happily say I've had it, and — considering it comes from a gas station — it's actually somewhat impressive. Sure, it doesn't reinvent the wheel, but nothing beats one of those slices eaten on a picnic bench with a packet of hot sauce. Reddit users have long extolled the virtue of Casey's breakfast pizza, as well. You'll find multiple threads dedicated to the pizza, with users saying things like, "For those who've never tried Casey's pizza, you're missing out. Some pretty legit pizza from a gas station, with the breakfast pizza being top tier," and, "These breakfast pizzas have no right to be as delicious as they actually are."