This Pizza Topping From The '90s Lets You Eat Your Appetizer And Entree In One Bite

Don't waste energy continuing the debate about pineapple on pizza when in the '90s people were (allegedly) enjoying Caesar salad on pizza. The love of pizza runs so deep that most of the time it doesn't need to be a particularly impressive slice for people to find it satisfying. This makes adding various toppings to see what sticks a fairly safe choice for restaurants. The Caesar salad was invented over a century ago and may just be the most ideal salad to enjoy with a pizza. However, the '90s were a time of experimentation, and restaurants like Olive Garden went all in with the Caesar salad pizza. If internet commentary is to be believed, the salad-pizza pairing was essentially a cheese pizza topped with a generous amount of Caesar salad for a refreshing, yet filling pie.

For people who enjoy a nice salad with their pizza, the mashup was truly the best of both worlds. Those who were fortunate enough to try the pie in its heyday have fond memories of its taste. On Reddit, one commenter reminisced about the appetizer-entree combo, saying, " I was actually a server at OG when this was on the menu, and that was a long time ago! I still eat salad on my pizza to this day because of OG's Salad Pizza!" Alas, the Caesar salad has since faded into the background as an old-school pizza topping people hardly eat anymore. If you're curious enough, there are still a few ways to enjoy a slice of Caesar salad pizza all these years later.