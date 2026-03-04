12 Old-School Pizza Toppings People Hardly Order Anymore

If you can't decide between salad or pizza for dinner, why not have both? Topping your pizza with salad has many benefits. It eliminates the need for an appetizer, for one, and it might even encourage your kids to eat more greens.

In this case, however, not just any salad will do. We're specifically talking about a pizza trend from the 1990s, when tangy Caesar salad was the topping of choice for the era's foodies. Caesar salad pizza appealed especially to those looking for a healthier way to enjoy a savory pie, and it was commonly served at Pampered Chef parties, where people gathered to purchase high-quality cookware, kitchen tools, pantry products, and more.

In the Pampered Chef version of the trendy salad pizza, ingredients such as romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, black olives, and fresh garlic were tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, then layered onto a refrigerated pizza crust that had been baked up to crispy perfection. If you want to try making your own but don't have time to make the salad dressing from scratch, don't worry: You can easily make bottled Caesar dressing taste restaurant-worthy. While Caesar salad isn't a popular pizza topping, you can find it on "secret" menus at some locally based pizza shops, such as the Mellow Mushroom in Gainesville, FL. The Mozzarella Grill in New Jersey used to top their pies with the salad before closing, as well.