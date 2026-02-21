For The Best Mac And Cheese Never Skip This Step After Cooking

If you're eager to eat your bowl of steaming mac and cheese, Yasmin Henley says resting your dish just five to 10 minutes is enough to let the texture improve. "This will also let it cool down enough to be edible when served, as opposed to dishing up molten hot cheese," she said. If you're making the dish for later, Henley suggests letting it sit a while longer — anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, or until it stops steaming — before wrapping it up and sticking it in the fridge. "This helps prevent condensation when you cover the dish, which can lead to grainy sauce or ice crystals if freezing," she said.

A short rest may be beneficial, but you can have too much of a good thing. "Mac and cheese can tighten up if it rests too long, especially as it cools — making the mac and cheese a little stodgy," Henley said. If this happens, it's best to reheat it, but you may need to add some extra liquid to loosen it up first. (This will be easier with the stovetop kind than with macaroni and cheese baked casserole-style.) Don't forget the USDA's food safety rule that states all cooked food should be refrigerated within two hours. Mac and cheese can be safely refrigerated for up to four days, or as long as you'd like in the freezer at below-zero temps (though the quality may drop off a bit after three months).