It Only Takes 40 Seconds To Make These Super Luxurious Scrambled Eggs - Here's How
Pay attention, scrambled egg lovers — it's time to let you in on the secret to a protein-filled breakfast in under a minute, your new way to meet important health goals and still make it to work on time. And that's not even the best part. This 40-second trick produces stovetop scrambled eggs that are soft and silky, like those in a classic French omelet, in the amount of time the name suggests (that's right, just 40 seconds!). Now, I love eggs for breakfast. I've tried scores of tricks for the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted, so I was quick to give this a try — and created some of the best scrambled eggs I've made in a while.
These scrambled eggs aren't just soft and silky, they're smooth and slightly pillowy (it doesn't make scrambled eggs fluffy like clouds, though). Cooked in a small amount of olive oil in a hot pan, they develop a nice sheen that isn't too oily but instead holds onto the salt sprinkled on top. Breakfast feels extra bougie with 40-second eggs on the table, and the best part was that the method truly only takes minutes from start to finish. You'll spend more time heating your pan than you will cooking the eggs themselves.
How to make 40-second scrambled eggs with three ingredients
Eggs, oil or butter, water, and a piping hot pan are all you need to make 40-second scrambled eggs. Seasoned cooks know that choosing the right cookware is a lifelong journey, but for these eggs, you can use a pan made from stainless steel or cast iron. Adjust the size of the pan based on the number of eggs you're cooking. Choose an 8-inch pan for two to four scrambled eggs, and then move up to a 12-inch pan for around 10 eggs at a time.
Whisk up the raw eggs with a little lukewarm water while the pan is heating, a trick that will keep your eggs moist and fluffy as they cook. The small amount of water you add will steam quickly, and that steam creates texture in your eggs. Dump the egg and water mixture into the hot pan once it's ready — you'll notice the eggs will start cooking immediately. Angle the pan while they cook, gently stirring the eggs in a circular, swirling motion until they've cooked through. Remove from heat and cover, then top with a little butter, salt, cracked pepper, or fresh chopped herbs (like thyme, basil, or oregano) for fresh, luxurious eggs in no time flat.