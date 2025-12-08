It Only Takes 40 Seconds To Make These Super Luxurious Scrambled Eggs - Here's How

Pay attention, scrambled egg lovers — it's time to let you in on the secret to a protein-filled breakfast in under a minute, your new way to meet important health goals and still make it to work on time. And that's not even the best part. This 40-second trick produces stovetop scrambled eggs that are soft and silky, like those in a classic French omelet, in the amount of time the name suggests (that's right, just 40 seconds!). Now, I love eggs for breakfast. I've tried scores of tricks for the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted, so I was quick to give this a try — and created some of the best scrambled eggs I've made in a while.

These scrambled eggs aren't just soft and silky, they're smooth and slightly pillowy (it doesn't make scrambled eggs fluffy like clouds, though). Cooked in a small amount of olive oil in a hot pan, they develop a nice sheen that isn't too oily but instead holds onto the salt sprinkled on top. Breakfast feels extra bougie with 40-second eggs on the table, and the best part was that the method truly only takes minutes from start to finish. You'll spend more time heating your pan than you will cooking the eggs themselves.