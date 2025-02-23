Spam Myths We Really Need To Stop Believing

There are many adjectives to describe Spam. From savory and moreish to salty, processed, and rubbery, the pork product has certainly sparked discussion among food enthusiasts. Love it or hate it, there is little doubt that the pink luncheon meat has withstood the test of time. Launched in 1937 by the Hormel Foods Corporation as a way to utilize excess pork shoulder, which wasn't popular at the time, the product gradually gained a following after it was rationed to U.S. troops during World War II.

While it may be an acquired taste for some, there is no denying that Spam has its own unique culinary appeal. The canned meat is affordable and shelf-stable, which makes it a convenient pantry staple for those who like quick and easy meals. It's also ultra versatile, pairing well with a huge range of ingredients. Whether eaten on its own, served over rice and eggs, or fried until crispy, Spam has been embraced by home chefs around the globe.

Despite its popularity and long history, Spam remains widely misunderstood. Ready to find out more about this iconic pork product? Take a look at our roundup of common Spam myths we really should stop believing.