Spam Fries Are The Crispy Snack Your Air Fryer Was Made For
If you've known me for at least five minutes, you'll know that I would stand on a soapbox any day to spread the good word of Spam. Though it's often ridiculed by people who don't know any better, Spam is a tasty (and affordable!) meat option with a storied history tied intrinsically to America's military presence in other countries. Whether you're frying it up for easy and delicious Spam tacos or making Hawaiian Spam sliders, one thing stays the same: always cook your spam for best results. Spam haters are usually people who, for some strange reason, have never tried cooking their Spam. If all you've ever known is a cold meat cube sliding wetly out of an aluminum can, I can forgive you for your bad takes.
So, let's rectify this with a quick intro to Spam done right–and by right, I mean as crispy as possible. Treat Spam like you would bacon; it's going to shine best when you fry it, which you can do on a skillet or in the air fryer. For the latter, just slice your Spam into long pieces and toss them into your air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes, flipping halfway. Make sure you're giving the Spam enough room to cook on all sides and mop up any excess oil with paper towels. That's it! Now you have an easy, tasty snack that rivals the moreish power of beef jerky.
Other ways to enjoy air-fried Spam
You could eat your Spam fries plain and they'll be tasty all on their own, especially if you get some of the more unusual Spam flavors like jalapeño, tocino, or teriyaki. But if you want the true fry experience, you have to sauce them up. You can use your favorite fry dipping sauces like mustard and ketchup, or you can create a spicy mayo that'll cut through the grease and salt beautifully. Just add 1 part sriracha or hot sauce to 3 parts mayonnaise (I suggest the famous Japanese Kewpie mayo), and squirt in a bit of ketchup to round out the flavors.
You don't even have to stop at fries. Make this Spam tater tot casserole and sprinkle some air fried Spam over the top for extra crunch and salt. You can do the same with Spam fried rice, treating it like a mix-in as you fry your proteins and veggies up, or a topping to add with your green onions. Or both! With an air fryer and a can of spam at your disposal, the world is your oyster.