Spam Fries Are The Crispy Snack Your Air Fryer Was Made For

If you've known me for at least five minutes, you'll know that I would stand on a soapbox any day to spread the good word of Spam. Though it's often ridiculed by people who don't know any better, Spam is a tasty (and affordable!) meat option with a storied history tied intrinsically to America's military presence in other countries. Whether you're frying it up for easy and delicious Spam tacos or making Hawaiian Spam sliders, one thing stays the same: always cook your spam for best results. Spam haters are usually people who, for some strange reason, have never tried cooking their Spam. If all you've ever known is a cold meat cube sliding wetly out of an aluminum can, I can forgive you for your bad takes.

So, let's rectify this with a quick intro to Spam done right–and by right, I mean as crispy as possible. Treat Spam like you would bacon; it's going to shine best when you fry it, which you can do on a skillet or in the air fryer. For the latter, just slice your Spam into long pieces and toss them into your air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes, flipping halfway. Make sure you're giving the Spam enough room to cook on all sides and mop up any excess oil with paper towels. That's it! Now you have an easy, tasty snack that rivals the moreish power of beef jerky.